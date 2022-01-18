The Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee will formally raise concerns about the investigation into the Iveagh House champagne party being carried out by the Department of Foreign Affairs secretary general.

A number of TDs and senators on the committee took issue with secretary general Joe Hackett being tasked with overseeing the inquiry into a photograph posted online by his predecessor Niall Burgess.

The photograph showed around 20 civil servants huddled together unmasked drinking champagne while strict lockdown restrictions were still in place.

At a private meeting of the committee, members agreed to write to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney raising concerns about Mr Hackett investigating his own departmental colleagues.

The committee also agreed they will seek the terms of reference for the investigation into the champagne party and will wait until the inquiry is over before they call Mr Coveney before a hearing.

Committee chair Charlie Flanagan said he did not want to turn the event into a “media circus” but said the issue was still a serious one that should be investigated.

Fianna Fáil Senator Diarmuid Wilson, Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell, Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon and Independent TD Cathal Berry all raised concerns about the investigation being carried out by the current secretary general rather than from someone outside the department. Sinn Féin TD John Brady support the proposal to raise concerns and Mr Flanagan agreed highlight the issue in a letter to the minister.

Mr Craughwell called for Mr Burgess, assistant secretary general Brendan Rodgers and Global Ireland director general John Concannon to come before the committee. Mr Craughwell said the senior civil servants put Foreign Affairs Minister Coveney in an unenviable position and should answer questions about the party. There was no agreement on calling them before the committee at this point.

Mr Craughwell also questioned why gardaí investigated Covid regulation breached at a RTE staff leaving party and the Oireachtas Golf Society event but did not investigate the department’s party.

Mr Wilson said he would like to see the outcome of the internal investigation before the committee invites those involved in the party to a meeting. Fianna Fáil Senator Catherine Ardagh agreed that the investigation should be completed before a hearing is held.

Mr Brady said the “deafening silence” from Minister Coveney when the controversy first emerged has exacerbated the situation. He also raised questions about the minister’s changing stance on the need for investigation into party. He said he wanted Mr Coveney to come before the committee as soon as possible to explain the rationale for the investigation but this proposal was no agreed.

Mr Brady said the minister’s handling of the controversy has “left a lot to be desired”. He said he “does not buy” that the party was planned at the last minute and said all the facts relating to the event need to be established.

His Sinn Féin colleague Sorca Clark raised questions about the minister’s failure to investigate the party at the time of the event in June 2020.

Mr Gannon said there is an onus on the Foreign Affairs Committee to understand the details of the internal departmental investigation. He said the committee should move quickly to determine why an investigation has been called and be shown the scope and terms of reference of the inquiry.

Fine Gael TD David Stanton praised the work of the department in securing a seat on the UN Security Council but said that did not excuse the gathering that took place to celebrate the success. Mr Stanton and his colleague Fine Gael TD Joe O’Reilly supported Mr Gannon’s call for the department to send on the terms of reference for the inquiry.

Mr Flanagan raised said the champagne party should not be compared to the Katherine Zappone controversy. Mr Flanagan also questioned what investigative powers the committee has to probe the party.