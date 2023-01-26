Forcing unionists into a united Ireland will lead to renewed violence, warns former British prime minister John Major

ANY attempt to force unionists into a united Ireland will lead to new violence, John Major has told a Dáil committee.

The former British prime minister and Conservative Party leader said former Taoiseach Albert Reynolds “would have preferred me to become a persuader for unification.”

But Mr Major said: “That I couldn't and wouldn't do.

“And the reason is clear,” he said. “If I had done so, it would have broken the peace process, because the unionist community would never have co-operated in any way.”

Mr Major said: “It was clear that unification, if it was to come about, would have to be with open consent, because for the unionist community, any attempted duress would have failed and led to renewed violence.

“That was - and remains - true,” he said.

Mr Major was talking to the Good Friday Agreement committee by video-link from Westminster, and took members through his time in Downing Street from 1990 to 1997, a period which took in the historic first Provisional IRA ceasefire of August 1994.

Mr Major said that when he succeeded Margaret Thatcher as prime minister he had little or no background on Northern Ireland issues.

“And so perhaps the first question is: why did I become so concerned about what we loosely call The Troubles? The answer to that is simple.

"Life in Northern Ireland had never been free of terror. And to me, violence was as unacceptable in Northern Ireland, as it would have been anywhere else in the United Kingdom.”

Mr Major said he began to read himself into the problem and its history.

“It was for that reason that between 1990 and 1997, I visited Northern Ireland more often than anywhere else, either in the UK, or overseas,” he said.

In the month he became prime minister, former Northern Ireland secretary Peter Brooke had opened an intelligence channel to receive messages from the Provisional IRA. He had also “made the important statement that the British Government has no selfish or strategic interests in Northern Ireland.”

It led to the eventual receipt of a message, which he believed came from the late Martin McGuinness, although the latter denied it, that said: “The war is over.” It then sought assistance in ending violence and opening up a political path.

Mr Major made clear that the message also said that violence would continue, because otherwise the press would ‘misinterpret’ the situation as a surrender.

In February 1992, Albert Reynolds became Taoiseach, “and within a fortnight we had a private supper at Downing Street,” Mr Major said.

“We discovered an empathy. We know it was there before, because we had met as finance ministers some years before. But we discovered a shared ambition to end violence in Northern Ireland,” Mr Major said.

“And despite disagreements and rounds and frustrations, and all the things that go with negotiation, our friendship held until the day that died,” he said.

He added: “I'd like to make clear that his [Reynolds’] role in advancing peace should never be underestimated. He was a remarkable man, and he became for me a friend to cherish.”

Mr Major declined to express opinions on current issues related to Northern Ireland as he is no longer a member of either House of Commons at Westminster, although he said he remained a committed European and hopes that the Good Friday Agreement would not be damaged or destroyed by any faction or ideology.

He remarked at one point: “Let me say something that may surprise you. It's very hard to express properly because it will cause fear in some quarters. Let me focus on the Provisionals.

"They did say there was a wish to look for peace, albeit on their terms. Whereas I was dealing with quite difficult backbenchers on the issue in London, they probably weren’t as difficult as the ‘backbenchers’ of the Provisionals. I think we should remember that as well.

“Because although dealing with them was very frustrating, it was also courageous [for the Provisional leadership] to take the risk.

“There's no courage in refusing to engage in negotiations. It is easily done. There is a courage in entering into negotiations.”