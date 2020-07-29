It was unfair to force people who retired at age 65 onto the dole for a year before they received their pension, the Minister for Social Protection has admitted.

Heather Humphreys told the Dáil: “It was unfair for people who have worked all their lives to sign on.” But now there was a single form to be filled in to allow for an automatic transition payment for 12 months before the pension kicked in.

Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward of Dublin Mid West said his father had been forced into the humiliation of signing on for a year – after working much of his career, ironically, at the Department of Social Protection.

“My father left school early and started working at age 12,” he said. “He joined the Defence Forces at 17 and served the State for 25 years.

“He then, ironically, joined, the Department of Social Protection, and after working for 53 years, decided to retire at age 65. My father was forced to go to Jobseekers for a year.”

For people to be forced to sign on the dole at age 65 until they reached 66 was “absolutely disgraceful,” the TD said.

Minister Humphreys said the situation had now changed and someone retiring at age 65 had to “fill up one form, and that’s it. You are not going to be asked to sign on again. You receive the payment until pension age at 66.”

The retirement age was now being reviewed, as pledged by all three parties in the Programme for Government, she added.

On conditions in the economy generally, she said: “We hope more people will return to work. The unfortunate reality is that many of these people will not be able to return to the jobs they had pre-Covid.

“We also have 220,000 on the live register,” she pointed out, in addition to the 287,000 on the PUP, a cumulative total of over half a million people.

Gary Gannon of the Social Democrats said pre-existing poverty had been extended by the pandemic, pointing out that 160,000 people had been in work and yet experiencing poverty prior to the pandemic.

He said the Society of St Vincent De Paul estimated there were now 700,000 people affected by poverty in Ireland. It had called for a special task force.

Minister Humphreys said she hoped to meet the VdeP very soon. Many were in difficulty across the country in current circumstances, which was why her Department had rolled out the PUP payment.

It had been estimated that 400,000 families would see their income call by more than 20 per cent because of Covid in the absence of PUP, she said.

Its effect had prevented such losses and cushioned people at the lower end of the income scale.

Mr Gannon asked her to state specifically what jobs she did not expect to return.

But the Minister said that while there were phased returns due in August, everything the Government did was dependent on public health advice and she could make no predictions.

Online Editors