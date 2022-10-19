‘For God’s sake, we should be beyond having to call out paramilitarism’ - Simon Coveney returns to Belfast to finish speech halted by bomb hoax

Security was stepped up in north Belfast as Simon Coveney returned to finish a speech which was interrupted by a UVF bomb hoax earlier this year.

Simon Coveney greeted those who had made their way back to the Houben Centre on Crumlin Road with the words “hello again”, before castigating loyalist paramilitaries and picking up where he left off.

“For God’s sake,” said Mr Coveney.

“In this day and age we should be beyond having to call out paramilitarism and its role in society in Northern Ireland.”

He was speaking seven months after the hijacking of a van during which an electrician was forced at gunpoint to transport a device to the venue, which is in the grounds of the Holy Cross Church.

The object was later declared a hoax, but the trauma inflicted upon the innocent electrician and mourners at a nearby funeral was very real.

Mr Coveney had a defiant message for those responsible, telling them there is “no excuse or justification” for violence — especially the kind that left a family grieving by the roadside “instead of in the sanctity of a church”.

A number of people have been arrested since the attack and one man has been charged with preparing terrorist acts, hijacking a van and causing a bomb hoax.

A full sweep of the premises was carried out at 6am and the car park was closed to the public to minimise any chance of another security alert.

After being greeted with applause, Mr Coveney warned those who exert coercive control over others that they are only hurting themselves by scaring away desperately needed investment and stifling voices.

“Your communities deserve a safe environment to raise their families, supported by effective policing,” he told them.

“Your actions undermine their safety, their wellbeing and their future.

“Take a look at the children in your community and ask yourself if you want them to turn out like you.”

The irony of the terror alert was not lost on any of those who bravely returned to the scene, including former Justice Minister Claire Sugden.

That bright, sunny day in March had left a dark cloud hanging over communities on both sides of the interface.

In the end, those seeking to cause division and angst unwittingly succeeded in pushing people together.

Fr Gary Donegan said friendship with the Twaddell & Woodvale Residents’ Association, which provided refuge for those who fled in sheer panic, continues to flourish and has never been better in the 21 years he has been there.