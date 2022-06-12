Food security, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, fisheries subsidies and vaccine availability top World Trade Organisation agenda

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will today attend a World Trade Organisation (WTO) conference in Switzerland as he said the war in Russia is “seriously disrupting” global food supply.

He said that Ireland is lucky that we produce more food than we eat, but this is not the case in many countries.

Trade ministers from all over the world will gather today in Geneva as food security, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, fisheries subsidies, and vaccine availability and distribution, will be high on the agenda.

In particular, the Tánaiste said he wants Ukraine to be able to export its grain again this year.

Ahead of the conference, where Minister for Trade Mr Varadkar will speak, he said: “Putin’s war on Ukraine has seriously disrupted global food supplies.

"We all face the unwelcome prospect of higher food prices.

"In some countries, particularly in the global south, they face major food shortages.

“We’re lucky in Ireland that we produce more food than we eat, but I’m really conscious that is not the case in many nations and I hope we can reach an agreement on a declaration, agreed by all members on food security.

"Sanctions do not apply to food or medicines and we must work together to ensure that Ukraine can export its grain this year.

“Fisheries subsidies is another area I hope we can make some progress on. We want sustainable fishing, that protects the traditions and jobs of our coastal towns and villages into the long-term.

"The WTO as an organisation can play an important role in reaching such over-arching agreements, so I hope we get a positive outcome this week.”

As part of the conference, the Tánaiste will also attend a solidarity event in aid of Ukraine to highlight Ireland’s continued support and solidarity.

“Ireland continues to be there for the people of Ukraine in their hour of need, following the brutal invasion of their country by Russian forces,” he said.

"The people of Ireland have shown their generosity in welcoming many thousands of our Ukrainian friends into their homes and the Government has been a staunch ally of Ukraine in its efforts to join the European Union and to cement its rightful place as a sovereign, peaceful and democratic country within the European family of nations.”