Flanagan denies RIC event celebrates Black and Tans as FF political backlash grows

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan have been forced to defend the plans to remember the pre-Independence police forces next week in Dublin Castle.

Mr Flanagan insisted it wouldn't be a "celebration" of either organisation and that it was "in no sense a commemoration" of the notorious Black and Tans paramilitary force that backed up the RIC.

The event - part of the Decade of Centenaries - will be attended by surviving family members of those who served in the RIC and DMP - as well as historians and politicians.

The Fianna Fáil mayor of Clare, Cathal Crowe, sparked the row when he announced he would not attend the commemoration because he believed it to be a "betrayal" of those who fought for Irish freedom.

The Irish Independent has established at least eight other mayors and council chairpersons - mostly from Fianna Fáil - will also snub the event.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil justice spokesperson Jim O'Callaghan confirmed he had written to Mr Flanagan to say he wouldn't attend. He said the invitation came in the context of the Decade of Centenaries but the actions of the RIC, the Black and Tans, and the DMP between 1919 and 1922 was "a violent response to oppose and suppress the democratic wishes of the majority of the Irish people".

He added he didn't believe there was a "moral equivalence between the struggle for independence...and the effort made to suppress that struggle by the British military forces".

He said he fully respected anyone who wished to attend.

Fianna Fáil Lord Mayor of Cork John Sheehan said his own attendance would be "inappropriate" because a former holder of his office, Tomás MacCurtain, was shot dead by RIC members during the War of Independence.

A majority of Dublin city councillors last night voted in favour of not participating in the "obscene" event at Dublin Castle.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown chairman Shay Brennan said he wouldn't go "out of respect for those that sacrificed so much to make Ireland the free, independent state it is today".

Mayor of Fingal County Council, Fianna Fáil councillor Eoghan O'Brien, said while he respected the rights of people who did attend, he wouldn't be there. He said that to "commemorate these arms of British rule ... is wrong".

He added: "The feeling is overwhelmingly that the Government has gotten this badly wrong."

Independent Mayor of Galway City Mike Cubbard also said he wouldn't be attending.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called on the Government to cancel the event. "In no other state would those who facilitated the suppression of national freedom be commemorated by the state," she said.

Mr Varadkar said it used to be controversial to commemorate the deaths of Irish soldiers in the British Army in World War I but "that has changed".

"I think it's a shame that people are boycotting it but the Government stands over the decision to hold it," he added.

Mr Flanagan said there was "no question but that there are very real sensitivities involved here" but added it was "disappointing to see some public representatives abandon the principles of mutual understanding and reconciliation in an effort to gain headlines".

