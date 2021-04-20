Five extra judges to be appointed to High Court to deal with Covid backlog

FIVE extra judges are to be appointed to the High Court to deal with the backlog of cases caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee received Cabinet approval on Tuesday for the appointment of an extra five ordinary judges of the High Court in order to clear the backlog of cases that has built up over the past year.

It is unclear whether the appointments, which a government spokesperson said would be in the “near term”, are permanent or temporary until the backlog is cleared.

A High Court judge earns a salary of just over €210,000 per year.

“Covid-19 has impacted on the ability of the Courts Service and the judiciary to hear cases and resulted in backlogs in some areas despite the increased use of remote hearings,” a government spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet was also told on Tuesday that the Northern Ireland chief justice Declan Morgan is to be the senior judicial representative on the non-statutory committee set up to select a nominee to succeed Frank Clarke as chief justice. Justice Clarke is due to retire on October 10.

Separately a judicial planning working group has been set up to consider the number and type of judges that will be required to ensure the efficient administration of justice over the next five years.

The working group will be chaired by Brigid McManus, the former secretary general of the Department of Education.

A further project has been commissioned through the OECD to analyse judicial workload and the distribution of judges, staff and workload in the court.

The Cabinet also agreed to nominate Justice Gerard Hogan for appointment to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by Justice Mary Irvine's appointment as President of the High Court last year.

Justice Hogan has been an advocate general of the European Court of Justice since 2018 having previously served as a High Court and Court of Appeal judge in Ireland.

