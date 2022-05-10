Five decisions to be taken this week will reveal a lot about Stormont’s chances of returning

After the weekend’s dramatic election results, events are moving quickly, giving political leaders little time to make major decisions. Five decisions taken over the next five days will give a major indication of the prospects of restoring devolution.

The first big decision has been taken this afternoon by the SDLP – and the decision is a surprise. The party’s deputy leader, Nichola Mallon, lost her seat as an MLA in North Belfast. Under the legislation passed by the Government earlier this year to allow ministers to stay in place for six months after an election, her party could have chosen a replacement within seven days.

That prompted the arch-critic of Stormont, Jim Allister, to denounce the situation as “a farce” – because the SDLP no longer qualifies for a ministry, having lost support in last week’s election. However, the SDLP has now decided that Ms Mallon will not be replaced as minister and it will enter opposition.

As recently as last week, there was an understanding by some senior civil servants that in such a scenario a replacement minister could not take the job without the Assembly meeting – a de-facto veto for the DUP because the first item of business must be the election of a new Speaker, which the DUP can stop.

However, that does not accord with the legislation, which is complicated but allows the former Speaker, Alex Maskey, to remain in post until his successor is chosen by MLAs, and which does not specify that replacing ministers must be done in full public view in the Assembly chamber. It could instead be done by the Speaker in his office. The post will now go to Sinn Fein, increasing its ministerial team to three.

The next decision is for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson: Will he seek to block or delay the election of a Speaker? To do so is very risky, but would be the path for a DUP seeking to be ultra-obstructionist. It would prevent the Assembly from functioning (the DUP having already collapsed the Executive) – preventing it from scrutinising the caretaker ministers, preventing Stormont committees from meeting to hear evidence and conduct inquiries, and preventing the Assembly from passing any legislation. The DUP has given little indication that it is preparing to go down this route.

The third decision for Sir Jeffrey is whether the DUP wants the Speaker’s job. A gentleman’s agreement between the DUP and Sinn Fein sees the post rotate between the parties and it is the DUP’s turn. There is little benefit to a party from getting the job, and many view it as a loss because they have to give up an MLA. There are also few DUP MLAs who would be suitable candidates. Most lack either the experience or the ability, or both. Mervyn Storey would have been an excellent candidate, but he surprisingly lost his seat in the election.

But the post can also be used to reward loyalty – it comes with a good salary, pension, and a house on the Stormont Estate – or to get rid of an awkward rival. That might tempt Sir Jeffrey to offer it to Edwin Poots.

Often, the outgoing deputy Speakers are the candidates for Speaker. But the only deputy Speaker to return to Stormont is the SDLP’s Patsy McGlone. The UUP’s Roy Beggs lost his seat, while the DUP’s Christopher Stalford tragically died in February. Mr McGlone is respected across the chamber, is hugely experienced, and allowed his name to go forward for the job in the past.

This week will also see Sir Jeffrey have to make a decision about whether the Government’s offer to legislate to disregard parts of the Protocol is a sufficiently large fig leaf to allow him to parade back into Stormont without being politically naked. The Queen’s Speech is expected to contain a vague reference to legislating to protect the Good Friday Agreement – and that is unlikely to be enough for Sir Jeffrey to back down after an election in which unionism is hardening.

The fifth decision this week is another which falls to Sir Jeffrey. He must decide by the end of the week whether he is taking up the Stormont seat to which he has just been elected. As a sitting MP, double-jobbing legislation prevents him from holding the two positions simultaneously.

Prior to the election, the DUP leader was eventually clear – after weeks of refusing to be clear – that he would take up his seat in Stormont. That had been a key part of Sir Jeffrey’s pitch for the leadership, differentiating himself from rival Edwin Poots, who, unlike Sir Jeffrey, said he would not be First Minister. But in the days after the election, Sir Jeffrey has recanted, saying that the decision will be taken by the party officers. Several DUP sources expect him to choose Westminster.

If he does, that will be a sign that he does not think devolution is returning early. And he is the key person to know because it will be his decision. The rules give the DUP a veto over whether an administration can be formed.

One of the most revealing aspects of recent political debate has been Sinn Fein’s refusal to back reform of this and other parts of the Stormont architecture. Sinn Fein is both denouncing the DUP for vetoing an Executive and opposing the DUP having its veto removed to allow the other parties to form a government.

There seems one clear implication: Sinn Fein, which pulled down government in 2017 and kept it down for three years, wants to retain that power for itself.

KEY DATES

Tuesday May 10

The Queen’s Speech will indicate the Government’s plans for the NI Protocol. The DUP will have to say whether this is enough to restore devolution.

Friday May 13

Assembly meets for the first time. It must elect a Speaker before anything else happens – and then try to appoint a first and deputy first minister.

Saturday May 14

Jeffrey Donaldson must decide whether to give up his MP seat to take up his MLA seat.

Friday October 28

Stormont’s caretaker ministers lose their posts if no Executive has been formed. If none is formed, the Secretary of State must call an election.

Friday January 20

The election must be held by this date (unless the Government simply legislates to change the law, as has happened before).