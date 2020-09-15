‘Five-and-a-half-point plan’ criticized as ‘confusing’ and ‘Orwellian’ in the Dáil

Labour leader Alan Kelly said: "We can’t have Dublin at two-and-a-half. They get a yellow card but can come back with the rest of us in time. It is Orwellian.” Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

The Government’s ‘Living with Covid’ plan was attacked in the Dáil as “Orwellian”, “confusing” and a case of “making it up as you go along”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was told by Labour Party leader Alan Kelly: “This is the day we were all waiting for. But there is an inherent contradiction [in] what came out today.

This isn’t a five-point plan. This is a five-and-a-half-point plan. We can’t have Dublin at two-and-a-half. They get a yellow card but can come back with the rest of us in time. It is Orwellian.”

The virus doesn’t distinguish between Dublin and Kildare, or between Laois and Offaly, he said. “We support the five-point plan – but we don’t support the 5.5-point plan,” he said. “By tonight, give clear advice.”

In a few weeks, Louth could ask “why can’t we be a Dublin?”, he warned. He asked why the acting chief medical officer had not been at the announcement.

Mr Martin said: “It’s not a two-and-a-half-point plan. Nphet gave us advice on Dublin. We didn’t ignore it. We didn’t get advice to move Dublin to Level 3. We accepted Nphet’s advice on Dublin today. There is no big deal here.

“Nphet will meet again on Thursday and there could be different advice.”

Not every county would be the same and some would demand a different response, which would evolve over time, he said.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told Mr Martin: “It seems to me you are making it up as you go along.”

In the past seven days, fewer than 75,000 tests were carried out, months after a weekly target of 100,000 was set out, she said. “The truth is that when trouble flared in the midlands, you didn’t have the testing and tracing capacity to keep up.”

Over 59 pages of the ‘Living with Covid’ plan, only one page concerned testing and tracing, Ms McDonald said.

The Taoiseach accused her of playing politics with the issue. The Government action on the midlands had been tough but it had yielded results, he said.

“We also have to be straight with people in terms of the need for all of us to have personal responsibility,” he added.

He said the opposition calling the Government response “woeful” was unhelpful, and it was not right to belittle the work being done, he said.

Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats, said anyone who tuned in to the TV announcement expecting to get clarity and coherent advice would have been bitterly disappointed. The message was “confused and extremely confusing to the public”.

The Government had decided to “muddy the water” and to talk about a “two-and-a-bit level”, she said.

Where could the people who wanted to play their part find information about the level 2.5 in Dublin, she asked. It was not on the Government website.

Mr Martin said he detected an “attempt to undermine” the Government message. There was no Level 2.5, no such thing, and Ms Shortall should not create confusion herself, he said.

“I like thousands of others listened to the press conference this morning and I found it extremely confusing,” she said.

“There is an issue here about lack of political leadership. You are not taking advice from a wider circle. How can you blame people for being confused? It is entirely confusing.”

Richard Boyd Barrett of People Before Profit echoed earlier complaints and said there was no roadmap for those who used the road, raising taxi drivers as a specific case after they demonstrated outside Leinster House.

Mr Martin said he fully took on board the necessity to do something for taxi drivers and people in similar situations, and the Government was looking at the idea of combining the Pandemic Unemployment Payment with an additional earnings allowance.

