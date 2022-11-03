First woman to represent Galway in the Dáil, Brigid Hogan-O’Higgins, has died aged 90

Tributes have poured in for former Fine Gael TD Brigin Hogan-O’Higgins who has died at age 90.

The mother-of-nine was the first woman to represent Galway in the Dáil and is being remembered as someone who believed passionately in serving her country and community.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar paid tribute to the former Fine Gael TD, saying: “Brigid was the first woman to represent Galway in Dáil Éireann; a proud record to hold. She served as a TD for 20 years, representing the constituencies of Galway South, Galway East and Clare-Galway South.

“A true public servant, Brigid remained active in her community after she retired from politics in 1977, volunteering for the St Vincent de Paul. She also reared a family of nine children and managed the family farm.

“I had the privilege to meet and chat with Brigid a few years ago on a visit to Galway.

“My sincere condolences go to Brigid’s children and all of her extended family. A dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Her son Cahir O’Higgins said “a gaping hole will be left in all of our hearts and lives”.

He said: “She was a devoted mother, proud Galway farmer, a woman of strong faith and she believed passionately in serving her country and community.

Brigid’s father was Minister for Agriculture in the first Cumann na nGaedheal Government until his untimely death when Brigid was just four years of age.

Her late husband Michael was also a Fine Gael TD representing Dublin and Wicklow, and they were the first married couple ever to be elected to the same Dáil.

Former Taoiseach John Bruton said Brigid was “a warm and engaging person and preserved her youthful enthusiasm to the end of her life.”

He added: “She was a brave and effective representative of the people of Galway in the Dail, carrying on a tradition established by her father.

“Had she had the opportunity to serve in government, she would have done so with the same spirit of selfless service, as he did as Minister for Agriculture.

“Her family can be very proud of her.”

A notice on RIP.ie for Brigid reads: “Predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael O’Higgins and by her children, Irene and Patrick. Sadly and deeply regretted by her children Hilary (Sharpe), Michael, Maeve, Mark, Deirdre, Brian and Cahir. Sadly missed by her dear sister, Nora (Rothwell).

Beloved grandmother to Graham, Oisin, Ronan, Liam, Roisin, Fiachra, Iesult, Saidbh and Ultan.

Very sadly missed by her sons-in-law, Eric and Jerome and daughter-in-law, Yoon.

“Will be greatly missed by her nephews and nieces, her relatives and extended family and many friends.”