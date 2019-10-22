Fionnán Sheahan: TDs point to sightings of hands, boots and bodies to proclaim purity in Dáil phantom-voting witchhunt

Another colleague’s boots passing by in the background on a video is her declaration of innocence on being in the Dáil Chamber for a vote.

And half of another deputy’s body being visible up the back of the chamber behind a pillar is his proclamation of purity.

READ MORE: Fianna Fáil reports five Fine Gael ministers to Dáil procedures committee over alleged voting irregularities

Not since the moving statue of the Virgin Mary in Ballinspittle in 1985 have supposed movements of stationary figures been observed so closely.

The great Dáil phantom vote witchhunt of 2019 is well under way.

Allegations are flying and investigations are taking place.

READ MORE: 'These revelations are very grave and go to the heart of our credibility' - Four TDs to be quizzed in 'phantom vote' probe

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil staff are trawling through reams of video and hundreds of votes to see was a mystery vote cast without a body in a seat.

TDs getting an accusatory finger pointed at them are checking their diaries and tracking their whereabouts.

There was a solemn mood in the Dáil Chamber today, particularly on the Fianna Fáil benches.

There was no heckling, no joshing - and nobody sat in somebody else’s seat.

READ MORE: Explainer: How voting system is supposed to work - and what happens next?

One of their own, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, made the gravity of the situation clear to all.

The Fianna Fáil TD, now the independent chair of the Dáil, gave a metaphorical wag of the finger.

He said the revelations on voting in the Dáil were "very grave and go to the heart of the credibility of our parliamentary process".

He has ordered a swift investigation to establish what happened at last week's voting session, when Niall Collins voted six times for Timmy Dooley and Lisa Chambers voted once for Dara Calleary.

This probe will interviews the four TDs, party whips and tellers from the votes.

READ MORE: Kevin Doyle: 'Little white lies reveal truth - TDs find voting a waste of time'

But Ó Fearghaíl made his own displeasure plain.

"The integrity of the voting process in Dáil Éireann is of the utmost importance.

"The public must have total and absolute confidence in it,” he said, amid hushed tones.

Fine Gael and Sinn Féin didn’t hold back from adding to Fianna Fáil’s discomfort.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar agreed people needed to know the voting system was “robust and vaild”.

READ MORE: Ministers Paul Kehoe and Regina Doherty get dragged into 'votegate controversy'

Mary-Lou McDonald said “the real world outside looking in is gobsmacked”.

“The behaviour of Fianna Fáil TDs has discredited the Dáil,” she said.

Mr Varadkar unsurprisingly agreed Ms McDonald raises “pertinent questions”.

“I believe the integrity of the voting process is essential to our democracy,” he said.

Micheál Martin’s party was shipping blows from all sides and couldn’t even mount a defence.

READ MORE: Cowen is latest senior FF TD to get dragged into 'phantom vote' storm

When a vote was called on the timetable of Dáil business for the week, Mr Dooley and Mr Collins entered the Chamber. They sat in the correct seats this time.

In a farcical scenario, the vote then didn’t take place because the Government didn’t nominate enough tellers.

The Ceann Comhairle’s investigation will be done by tomorrow.

A debate in the Dáil is expected on Thursday.

A complaint about the Fianna Fáil frontbenchers voting has been made by Fine Gael.

And complaints about Fine Gael ministers voting patterns have been sent in by Fianna Fáil.

Further probes are now expected.

The mud-slinging continues.

Online Editors