Fionnán Sheahan: 'Another fine mess as Fianna Fáil phantom votes debacle plays right into their opponents' hands'

The annual Wolfe Tone commemoration in Bodenstown cemetery is a mainstay in the Fianna Fáil calendar where the party faithful come to wrap themselves in the flag of true Republicanism.

“Many have abused the name of Irish Republicanism through the years, and in particular those who waged a sectarian and divisive conflict against the repeatedly expressed opposition of the Irish people,” he said.

It was a beautiful, crisp October morning. His speech mainly covered Brexit and contained thinly-veiled digs at Fine Gael and Sinn Féin.

He should have been concentrating on his pitch for the general election. Instead, he was dealing with the schoolboy antics of his frontbench.

Martin moved swiftly and decisively to show how seriously he takes the phantom votes débâcle engulfing his party.

He had little choice. Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins were caught out badly with their carry on.

Collins voted for Dooley in the Dáil - a clear breach of the rules and responsibilities of TDs.

Nonetheless, his action contrasts starkly with the faffing about of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar with Maria Bailey following her swing fall compensation claim.

After failing to solve a problem like Maria, Fine Gael remains stuck in a morass swampier than Booterstown Marsh at the boundary of the Dun Laoghaire constituency.

The swing fall claim and the phantom voting have something in common. Both are relatable and easily followed by the public.They cast politicians in a bad light and confirm the prejudices of many.

However, they also display bad judgement on the part of public representatives, which raise questions about their parties.The original sin is eclipsed by the amateur reaction.

Dooley and Collins tried the ‘deny, evade and explain’ routes.

Initially, they knew nothing about it when asked by this newspaper.

Then they tried to play it down and excuse it away.

It was an unconvincing display.

The damage would have been mitigated by simply coming out and putting their hands up.

Martin has stopped the bleeding by offering up the pair of frontbenchers.The outcome of an investigation by the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail will determine their future on the Fianna Fáil frontbench.

Their prospects of becoming ministers are by no means over. These are hardly career-ending offences.But they have brought their party into disrepute at a sensitive juncture.

There’s a general election around the corner. Martin cannot afford self-inflicted accidents.

One of his predecessors as Fianna Fáil leader, the late Albert Reynolds, sagely noted it’s the little things that catch you out.Almost 25 years ago on Tuesday, November 22, 1994, the then Taoiseach, who secured a breakthrough in the Northern Ireland peace process with the Downing Street declaration and IRA ceasefire, was forced to quit over a convoluted row about extraditing a paedophile priest.

“It’s amazing. You cross the big hurdles, and when you get to the small ones, you get tripped up,” he quipped.

Martin has guided his party over many big hurdles: the 2011 general election wipeout, the Mahon Tribunal report findings on Bertie Ahern, the tricky abortion and gay marriage referenda, the revival in the 2014 local elections, the 2016 general election comeback and subsequent Confidence and Supply arrangements.

He deserves great credit within his party and he has done the State some service by ensuring we have a Government during this difficult Brexit period.

Compare his mature approach on the need for representation to the abstentionist stance of Sinn Féin, which is based on complaining rather than solving.

Martin is still the only leader of Fianna Fáil never to have served as Taoiseach. There’s no guarantee he won’t retain that title.

What he has done though is bring his party to the point where it can conceivably lead the next government.

To get there, he needs to get hold of the Holy Grail of politics: the pitch to convince the general election floating voter.

There are always swing votes up for grabs.

Their main opponents in the middle ground of people who want stable government for the country will be Fine Gael.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s party is basking in the glow of its handling of the Brexit negotiations and a booming economy.

Fine Gael has already set out its stall, focusing on statesmanship, economic stability and dependability.

The domestic agenda has little by way of achievement in the areas of health and housing.

Fine Gael will roll out Varadkar, Simon Coveney and Paschal Donohoe as a trustworthy triumvirate and say there is experience amongst the rest of the Cabinet.

And the party will point a telling finger across to the opposition and ask who is there to match up.

The behaviour of Dooley and Collins will be shown as an example of a lack of integrity.

The voting saga is now sucking in Dara Calleary, Lisa Chambers, Barry Cowen and Willie O’Dea to various degrees.

The message will be if this is the way they carry on in opposition, imagine what they’ll be like in government.

The ghosts of the chaos of the collapse a decade ago will also haunt Fianna Fáil.Fine Gael deliberately complained about Cowen’s gag-filled post-budget speech being “more puns than policies”.

The prudish Blueshirts ignored Michael Noonan establishing a reputation in the 1990s for riddling his post Budget reaction speech in the Dáil with wonderfully creative jibes at the Government.

That was the message then, the message now is about serious administration for serious times.Just when Fianna Fáil’s credibility was under scrutiny, their leading lights go and create another fine mess.

Online Editors