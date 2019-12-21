Fionnán Sheahan: 'Setback in fight for three seats gives Leo a nightmare before Christmas'

A seasonally polite atmosphere descended on the Dáil chamber on Tuesday.

Right after lunch, there was the whiff of election rhetoric as a verbal schemozzle broke out with allegations of voting irregularities, kneecapping and dodgy developer donations being thrown about.

But peace broke out by the time Mr Varadkar was taking questions on his departmental business from Micheál Martin, Brendan Smith, Joan Burton, Richard Boyd-Barrett and Martin Kenny.

The Taoiseach repeatedly thanked the Opposition TDs for their views on topics as varied as Brexit, the Northern Ireland Assembly, drug gangs, Israel and Palestine and the EU summit.

Amid the run of the mill activities, he divulged a few markings in his new year's foreign travel diary.

He's planning on going to the World Economic Forum in Davos in January; to Washington and Boston for St Patrick's Day; and the EU Summit in Brussels at the end of March.

"Other visits are being given consideration, but at present none is confirmed," Varadkar pointed out.

He would be well advised not to book any more flights.

The Christmas break simply can't come fast enough for the Fine Gael leader.

The fervour among some of his ministers for a winter election just six weeks ago was extremely misguided. The young hawks would have walked into a massacre.

The break will give Fine Gael time to regroup and rethink.

And it badly needs it.

At the close of political business for 2019, Fine Gael has all the hallmarks of a party on the way out of power.

From policy failures in health and housing, to party failures with Dara Murphy, Maria Bailey and Verona Murphy, Varadkar's team has the tired air of a party in Government too long and running out of ideas.

Although not all the scandals currently wafting around Leinster House are directly Fine Gael's fault, the incumbent Government party will always reap most of the public blame.

Fine Gael is countering the Murphy affairs with references to the absentee voting farce involving Fianna Fáil TDs.

Beyond the 'Punch 'n' Judy Show' of Varadkar versus Martin, Fine Gael has hit setbacks and given Fianna Fáil an edge in the fight for three seats in the past week alone.

In a narrow election battle, this could make all the difference and the party is haemorrhaging territory. The air war of the general election will be the presidential-style election between Varadkar and Martin.

But the ground war of the 39 individual constituency elections is just as vital.

The speculation about an earlier than necessary general election jars with Fine Gael's levels of ill-preparedness.

Paschal Donohoe, as the party's director of elections, has been busy adding and extracting candidates - voluntarily or involuntarily.

The party had nearly completed its candidate line-up. But a number of unexpected vacancies have now arisen.

The last constituency to be sorted is Kerry.

The perception is the retirement of Martin Ferris makes Sinn Féin's seat vulnerable to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil in the north of the county.

Fine Gael wants to run Councillor Aoife Thornton. But family commitments are ruling her out. The party has been moving to its fallback position of Councillor Mike Kennelly, who isn't viewed as having as good a shot as Thornton.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil has spotted its chance and cleverly added Norma Foley as a third candidate to strengthen its hand in Tralee.

Advantage Fianna Fáil.

Verona Murphy's reaction to being dropped by Donohoe in Wexford after her by-election exploits have justified the decision he took.

But the party does now have a problem in the south of the county where Murphy was the chosen candidate.

Geography will massively come into the equation.

Ministers Paul Kehoe and Michael D'Arcy are both based in the northern end, which is quite crowded.

There's a danger of one of them losing their seat so a third candidate is a must. The options are councillors Bridin Murphy or John Hegarty.

The by-election has now been wasted as an opportunity to build up a new candidate's profile.

And Verona Murphy running as an Independent would add to their woes.

Fianna Fáil has a well-balanced ticket of four candidates in play to Fine Gael's two.

Advantage Fianna Fáil.

Paudie Coffey's withdrawal from the ticket in Waterford creates another headache.

John Deasy is already standing down, so the party will have an entirely new line-up.

Coffey's chances of being elected were actually slim enough, but he did add a personal vote to the basket.

Speaking about the settlement of his court action over a newspaper article he said defamed him, Coffey rejected suggestions he was in financial difficulty as a result. "If anybody wants to come out to Portlaw I'll show them the nice new house that I am building at the moment, the nice car that I bought during the year. It certainly didn't cripple me," he proclaimed.

If Fine Gael strategists take up the offer of admiring Coffey's car and house while they're in Portlaw, they'd be well advised to take a look at Liam Brazil, a councillor for 15 years and creamery manager.

Without him on the ticket, Fine Gael run the risk of winning no seat at all in the county.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil will also be looking at adding another candidate to push for a second seat at Fine Gael's expense.

Advantage Fianna Fáil.

And that's 3-0 to Fianna Fáil from that trio of battles alone. On such micro levels are general elections won.

Scenario

The much-maligned Enda Kenny got the importance of organisation.

Varadkar's main contribution to Fine Gael's arsenal seems to be attracting woke candidates who campaigned in referendums but who have no interest in getting their hands dirty.

All terribly nice, but it doesn't win you seats.

It's not all bad.

Fine Gael banked €920,000 from its Christmas raffle. The party will be well able to outspend their competitors.

As Brexit plays out, Fine Gael will point to Varadkar and Simon Coveney's handling of the negotiations.

"The only time we do well in the polls is when Brexit flares up," a party source noted.

Varadkar's big gambit is his ability as a credible leader of the country. But Micheál Martin is no Jeremy Corbyn.

The Tories were able to sit back and watch the British public recoil from the notion of Corbyn becoming PM. That scenario won't play out here.

Varadkar's new year will need a renewal of brand, personality and achievements.

At close of business for 2019, it's advantage Martin for the Taoiseach's office in 2020.

Irish Independent