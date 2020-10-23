Fining people over house parties ‘jars with me’, says Donnelly

The introduction of fines for house parties during lockdown “jars with me”, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil as he piloted the new punishment regime in its early stages.

Introducing legislation to impose penalties for breaches of Level 5 rules - up to a maximum €2,500 for repeated offences - Mr Donnelly said he would prefer not to be doing so, or to be asking TDs to support the provisions.

“It jars with me, and on the basis of civil liberties,” he said. But unfortunately congregated settings, especially with alcohol involved, had been identified as a major vector for the spread of coronavirus, he said.

Where a party takes place in a dwelling, a garda may go to the entrance, take the names and contact details of those in attendance, and direct that they leave the property. The measures are contained in a new Health (Amendment) Bill.

The occupier of the address will be presumed in law to be the organiser of any such party and punishable by fines and possible imprisonment.

There will be tiered sanctions, he said, beginning with a fine up to €1,000 for a first offence, and/or one month in prison. This penalty rises to €1,500 and a possible three months in prison for a second offence.

A third offence may involve a fine of €2,500 and six months in jail, Mr Donnelly said.

“Yes, this Bill is all about enforcement, but an Garda Síochána will continue to engage, to educate and encourage,” he said. “As the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, had already said, only as a last resort will they enforce.”

He said any penalties and laws could only enjoy the confidence of the public if they were used appropriately and in a proportionate manner, and for the common good.

Sinn Féin said the Bill was being rushed through the Dáil, and the party could not accept it unless its amendments were accepted, because it otherwise handed “a huge blank cheque” to the minister and Government, who could impose detail and range of scope to the offences by regulation.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane said the opposition was expected to blindly support the legislation when not all the precise fines had been specified in the legislation. “We are being kept in the dark,” he said.

References to custodial sentences were also not appropriate and Sinn Féin wanted them removed, he said.

There will be fixed-charge notices, or on-the-spot fines, issued for breaches of the 5km limit, a failure to wear a mask or face covering when required (in shops and retail outlets), or for flouting rules on social distancing.

Ms McEntee, who lives in Co Meath, said she had noticed when driving to the Dáil that there were still many motorists and the roads were busy.

“I see it myself,” she said. “I would plead with those who do not need to be on the road to please stay at home and continue to work from home.”

She emphasised that gardaí were not being given the power to enter any home if a house party was taking place, but would have the power to direct others not to enter but to leave the vicinity in a peaceful and orderly fashion.

The purpose of the new regulations was not to “catch people out” but to encourage compliance, she said, and people would always be given the opportunity to “come into compliance”.

There had been consultation with An Garda Síochána prior to these regulations being prepared, she said. It was not true that they were coming in without Garda input.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly warned: “If we get this wrong, you will lose the dressing room.” It must not be that gardaí were put in an invidious position because they were “going to have to make some very close calls”, he said.

It was not clear how some of the regulations were going to be implemented, he added.

In relation to on-the-spot fines, “public support could collapse” if they were applied in the wrong manner, he said, and the Government’s recent track record did not inspire confidence.

The Bill was a “step change” but Labour would support it with “great and very severe reservations”, he said.

