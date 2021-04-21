Fine Gael’s Maria Byrne elected on the first count in Seanad byelection as Green chair Hazel Chu expected to miss out

Fine Gael’s Maria Byrne has been elected as a senator on the first count in the Seanad byelections this afternoon.

She will take the Seanad seat on the Agricultural panel.

The vacancy arose after former minister Michael D'Arcy controversially left to join a financial services body.

In the running for the seat was Labour’s Kildare councillor Angela Feeney, who is the head of culinary arts programmes at Technological University Dublin.

Ian Marshall, former president of the Ulster Farmers, was also in the running for the seat, with the backing of Sinn Féin.

The number of valid votes was 202, the value of which is 202,000.

The quota was 101,001.

Ms Byrne received 118 first-preference votes, while Mr Marshall received 69 and Ms Feeney 15.

As Ms Byrne received more votes on the first count than was needed for the quota, she was deemed elected.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael agreed an election voting pact for each party to stand just one candidate in the hope of electing both.

Former Fianna Fáil Dublin Senator Gerry Horkan is expected to be elected for the second available seat on the Industrial and Commercial panel. High-profile Dublin Lord Mayor and chairperson of the Greens Hazel Chu is running in defiance of her party leadership and has admitted herself that she does not have the votes to win.

Ms Byrne said that she was "delighted" to be re-elected, having previously been a Senator for four years.

She said that she will work on Limerick-focused projects, such as a Technological University "coming on stream".

"It's been a challenging time in terms of Covid and Brexit, that has affected a lot in the agricultural sector so I'm looking forward to working with organisations [in that area]," she said.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that Ms Byrne's election is a "boost for the Government."

"She's somebody who commanded a lot of support and also increases the number of women in the Senate, women in the Oireachtas and the number of women in the parliamentary party of Fine Gael by another one, which is really important too and something that we want to achieve as a party to make sure there's more diversity and better balance in politics," he said.

"It's also a boost for the Government as well.

"Maria exceeded the quota by a very substantial margin and I think that's a reflection both of the Government unity and cohesion, but also the very strong support for Maria as an individual and a candidate," he added.

