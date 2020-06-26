Fine Gael votes in favour of going into government with Fianna Fáil and Green Party

Fine Gael has voted in favour of the programme for government agreed with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

In total, 80pc of party members backed the deal and 20pc rejected entering into government with the two parities.

Programme for Government approved by Fine Gael: https://t.co/ltg96LxEGH pic.twitter.com/55aA3tCP7A — Fine Gael (@FineGael) June 26, 2020

In parliamentary party, 90pc of members voted Yes while 10pc voted No.

The vote was tighter among Fine Gael councillors with 57pc supporting the government agreement and some 43pc voting against it.

The party’s executive council backed the deal by 85pc while those delegated who were selected from constituency organisations supported it by 71pc.

More to follow...

