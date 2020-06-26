| 21.2°C Dublin

Fine Gael votes in favour of going into government with Fianna Fáil and Green Party

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Photo: PA

Close

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Photo: PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Photo: PA

PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Photo: PA

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Fine Gael has voted in favour of the programme for government agreed with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

In total, 80pc of party members backed the deal and 20pc rejected entering into government with the two parities.

In parliamentary party, 90pc of members voted Yes while 10pc voted No.

The vote was tighter among Fine Gael councillors with 57pc supporting the government agreement and some 43pc voting against it.

The party’s executive council backed the deal by 85pc while those delegated who were selected from constituency organisations supported it by 71pc.

More to follow...

26/06/2020 Fine Gaels counting of ballots at the party&rsquo;s headquarters at Mount Street Upper, Dublin 2 . Pic Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos Expand

Close

26/06/2020 Fine Gaels counting of ballots at the party&rsquo;s headquarters at Mount Street Upper, Dublin 2 . Pic Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

26/06/2020 Fine Gaels counting of ballots at the party’s headquarters at Mount Street Upper, Dublin 2 . Pic Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

26/06/2020 Fine Gaels counting of ballots at the party’s headquarters at Mount Street Upper, Dublin 2 . Pic Gareth Chaney / Collins Photos

