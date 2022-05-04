Fine Gael under attack for ‘hypocrisy’ as Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting told Stephen Donnelly is being ‘undermined’

FINE Gael has come under attack at the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting over alleged hypocrisy.

Their Government partners were also accused of “undermining” Stephen Donnelly, the Fianna Fáil Minister for Health.

Some of the most trenchant criticism came from Senator Lisa chambers who said Fine Gael women cabinet ministers had made known their concerns now over the National Maternity Hospital.

But she said this was on a Fine Gael initiated deal that Stephen Donnelly had hugely improved upon.

For instance the lease of the land had gone from 99 years to 299 years -- and now these women had issues and concerns “which they never voiced before.”

She said they “need to be called out for their hypocrisy.”

It is understood Ms Chambers was referring to Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Business Minister Heather Humphreys.

One listener described the attack as “a big lash” against Fine Gael. Another said: “It was strong stuff”.

“Lisa criticised the Fine Gael spin that is undermining Stephen Donnelly when this was a project created by Fine Gael -- and sat on by three successive Fine Gael ministers.”

The contribution attracted some “hear, hear” comments and other supportive noise, attendees said.

“She said the Fine Gael women were trying to suggest that they were the lions leading fight-back at Cabinet against the big bad FF -- when it is a mess of their own creation,” said one.

Ms Chambers, a former Brexit spokeswoman, was supported by Kildare North TD James Lawless.

Mr Lawless said of the new 299 year lease: “We think in electoral cycles. The Vatican thinks in centuries.”

The Taoiseach said there was an ongoing debate on the National Maternity Hospital, but stressed the need for investment and delivery for women and children.

With the exception of Cork University Hospital (CUH) there had been no progress in decades in building modern maternity hospitals, he said.

“Discussions are ongoing since 2013. We need to bring it to a conclusion and get it done,” he said.

There were now significant guarantees contained within the constitution of the hospital, the ministerial golden share and the HSE operational licence, he said.

52 clinicians in Holles Street support the move “and are clear that all legal clinical procedures will be available in this new modern hospital,” he said.

“The women of this country deserve modern world class facilities and we must also deliver modern neonatal facilities to ensure the best outcomes for all.”