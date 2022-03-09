Fine Gael TDs want planned carbon tax increases suspended and call for further cuts to excise duty

FINE Gael backbenchers have called for planned carbon tax increases to be suspended and for further cuts to excise duty at a private party meeting.

Despite reductions in excise duty of 20c on petrol and 15c on diesel being agreed by the Government and voted through the Dáil on Wednesday, the Fine Gael parliamentary party heard calls from TDs and at least one senator for the Coalition to go further in response to soaring energy costs.

Former minister John Paul Phelan said the Government needed to spell out now that the planned increases in carbon tax in the Budget later this year will be suspended because of current unprecedented situation.

By law, the carbon tax is due to rise by €7.50 per year every year until the end of the decade until it reaches €100 per tonne as part of measures to tackle climate change.

Mr Phelan’s call was echoed by Cork-based senator Tim Lombard who called for the increase that will take effect after October’s budget to be suspended for this year. Mr Lombard said such a measure was needed to aid hauliers and the agriculture industry.

Clare TD Joe Carey, meanwhile, said that hauliers and the agricultural sector need a better deal and that the initiative to cut excise duty, announced by the Government today, was “too little too late”.

However, the meeting was told by Social Protection and Rural Affairs Minister Heather Humphreys that there was no room for a further cut in fuel excise duty unless there is agreement at a European level.

She described it as a wartime measure and said the State is now at the minimum amount which excise duty cannot go below.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar was not at the meeting as he is on a St Patrick’s Day visit to Latin America. Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was also absent as he was attending a meeting of the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was dealing with the Finance Bill giving effect to the cuts in excise duty in the Dáil.

Ms Humphreys told the meeting that those who criticised today's fuel cuts will always have the same negative approach to every measure implemented by Fine Gael to reduce the cost of living.

On Ukrainian refugees coming to Ireland, Ms Humphreys said a coordinated approach across all Government departments was required to work with those fleeing the war.

The Fine Gael meeting heard there is a requirement for constant communications from the Government for all stakeholders responding to the plight of incoming refugees.