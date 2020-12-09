Fine Gael TDs and Senators criticise handling of student nurses pay saying it portrayed party as ‘callous’

FINE Gael’s handling of the student nurses pay issue has been heavily criticised by its own TDs and Senators who have complained they were poorly briefed on the matter last week.

A private parliamentary party meeting tonight heard strong criticism of how the controversy had been dealt with, with many members complaining they were not given adequate or timely briefings.

Last week, the Government voted down a private members’ motion from People Before Profit demanding that student nurses and midwives be paid sparking huge controversy and criticism on social media.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the party meeting that the motion was non-binding and unfunded and had the vote passed it wouldn’t have been worth a single euro to a single nurse.

Read More

He said a lot of people who don’t follow politics didn’t realise this, describing the motion as a “cynical exercise” by PBP to make them look good, Fine Gael look bad and do nothing for student nurses.

Mr Varadkar said the party needed to do better tactically and foresee potential traps laid by the Opposition using private members’ time in the Dáil.

Dublin Mid-West TD Emer Higgins said the Opposition had done a great job of politicising emotive issues through private members motions, saying that controversies over student nurses and mother and baby homes had damaged the Fine Gael brand. She said that civil service responses were being given to TDs that lacked political nuance.

Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan described the issue as an “own goal” and said the controversy had portrayed Fine Gael as “callous”. He also admitted he didn’t really know what he was voting on last week and only became aware of the seriousness of the matter when he was contacted by local media.

Junior minister Colm Brophy said the party had lost the argument over student nurses’ pay with its own members. He said briefing notes on the issue had arrived too late, a view echoed by Senator Garret Ahearn.

Senator John McGahon suggested the party appoint someone to examine private members’ motions to ensure there are rebuttals available.

Cork North-Central TD Colm Burke said Fine Gael had taken the brunt of the blame even though it was an issue being handled by a Fianna Fáil health minister. Mr Burke noted that Stephen Donnelly was not present for the Dáil debate on the motion last week.

Galway East TD Ciarán Cannon said the party was losing on social media day after day, citing a Facebook post by Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty about the vote that had over 6,000 shares.

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd said Government TDs should be given time to speak during these debates.

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe and junior minister Patrick O’Donovan said time should be given to Government TDs to table private members’ motions - a view the Taoiseach later agreed with.

Earlier, Mr Varadkar briefed the party on the progress with post-Brexit trade talks, admitting that efforts to secure a deal “hang in the balance”.

However he said the deal agreed by the UK and the EU on Tuesday on the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol proved that the agreement struck with former Prime Minister Theresa May three years ago had proved to be bulletproof.

There will be no hard border on the island of Ireland and access to the European single market and common travel areas have been protected, Mr Varadkar told the meeting.

On Covid-19 vaccines, Mr Varadkar said it was possible that the European Medicines Agency could issue its approval before December 29.

Read More

Online Editors