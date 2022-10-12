Fine Gael TDs accuse Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien of going on ‘solo run’ over concrete levy

HOUSING Minister Darragh O’Brien has been accused at a private Fine Gael meeting of going on a “solo run” over the concrete levy and breaching the Programme for Government.

The Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday heard strong criticism of Mr O’Brien and Fianna Fáil for going on what one source described as “solo run” after the Housing Minister reportedly told Fianna Fáil TDs at a meeting on Tuesday that the levy would not go ahead as planned.

There has been strong resistance from Coalition TDs to the planned levy on concrete that will be used to fund the multibillion euro mica redress scheme since it was announced in last month’s Budget.

The source at the Fine Gael meeting said TDs and senators who spoke were annoyed by the reports that the levy, due to be introduced next April, was now being paused.

Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan accused Mr O’Brien of breaching the coalition deal by volunteering Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s view on a new tax that was announced in the Budget and signalling to his Fianna Fáil colleagues the levy would be parked.

Mr Phelan is said to have told colleagues that the “politics of this is rotten” from Fine Gael’s perspective. A source at the meeting also noted that this had happened while Mr Donohoe was in the US on government business.

Several TDs raised concerns about the impact of the levy on support for Fine Gael with calls for changes that would exclude one-off houses from being impacted by the new tax.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is understood to have insisted that while there was never a good time for a new tax it was not credible for the redress scheme to be paid for out of general taxation with no levy at all on the industry.

Among those who raised general concerns about the levy were Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farell who said the party needed to be careful it did not get hung out on the issue.

Former agriculture minister Michael Creed said that the levy undermined the positive messages from the Budget.

Fine Gael senators John Cummins and Tim Lombard warned about the impact on the cost of one-off houses and the agriculture industry respectively, with Mr Cummins said excluding one-off houses would appease some concerns.

Clare TD Joe Carey said he hoped concerns raised by Fine Gael would be taken on board in the Finance Bill, which Mr Varadkar said would go before Cabinet next Tuesday.

The debate on the concrete levy came in advance of a wider internal party discussion on housing with Minister of State in the Department of Housing Peter Burke giving a presentation on the matter.

Elsewhere, senator Jerry Buttimer said the party was getting “killed” over the BusConnects proposals for Cork, and warned that party members could go “rogue” over the plans to overhaul the bus network in the city.