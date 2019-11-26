FINE GAEL TD Dara Murphy is set to resign from the Dáil before the end of the year to take up a senior position in the European Commission.

Fine Gael TD to resign from Dáil to take up European Commission role

Mr Murphy, a former European Affairs Minister, has landed a job in the cabinet of the incoming European Commissioner for Innovation Mariya Gabriel, Independent.ie understands.

The Cork North-Central TD has been with the European People's Party (EPP) - Fine Gael's EU grouping - in Brussels since 2017 in addition to his role as a Dáil deputy. He had already confirmed he was stepping down as a TD at the next general election.

However Mr Murphy is understood to have secured the position of deputy head of Ms Gabriel's cabinet - a senior adviser position to one of the 27 EU Commissioners.

The job, the salary for which cannot be immediately confirmed, will begin before the end of this year which means he will have to resign as a TD.

It creates a further vacancy in Cork North-Central where there is already a by-election taking place this Friday.

Mr Murphy's resignation also creates a further headache for the Fine Gael-led minority government which is short of numbers of the Dáil.

However it is unlikely to trigger another by-election with the general election due to take place within six months of this new vacancy arising.

Ms Gabriel, who is Bulgarian, is currently European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society having been appointed in 2017.

Her appointment and that of every other European Commissioner, including Ireland's Phil Hogan to the key Trade portfolio, will be ratified by a vote in the European Parliament this week.

A Fine Gael spokesman declined to comment. Mr Murphy did not respond to a request for comment

Online Editors