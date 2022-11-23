Fine Gael TD slams ‘lefties hectoring people’ over East Wall protests

A Fine Gael TD has hit out at “lefties hectoring people” that they can’t protest or object to asylum seekers being accommodated in their areas in the wake of the protests in Dublin’s East Wall.

John Paul Phelan, a former minister, told the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Wednesday that there were situations similar to East Wall, where up to 380 asylum seekers will be accommodated on an emergency basis in an old ESB building, in constituencies across the country.

Mr Phelan said that people should have the right to raise their legitimate concerns about the impact on their communities of the influx of large numbers of people, saying there were several East Walls in every rural constituency.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD is said to have told colleagues that the issue should be allowed to be debated and discussed, whilst also insisting that he favoured a flexible asylum process allowing successful applicants a path to citizenship.

Mr Phelan’s comments come in the wake of hundreds of people attending a protest last Saturday over the lack of consultation about the use of the former ESB office building on East Wall Road in Dublin’s north inner city as an emergency accommodation centre for asylum seekers.

However, fears have been expressed locally about the involvement of some far right elements in the protests.

Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman has said his department will be providing information to the local community about the plan in the coming days including an extensive leaflet drop.

Elsewhere at the Fine Gael meeting on Wednesday, Senator Regina Doherty, the Government leader in the Seanad, raised strong objections to the reopening of the Irish embassy in Iran, where there has been a brutal crackdown on anti-regime protests.

Ms Doherty questioned why the embassy was being reopened when there are only 18 Irish citizens there and said it was not acceptable if it was being done for trade reasons. She asked for the business case for the reopening to be published, adding that it was unacceptable to be doing business with a country that, she claimed, uses rape and murder to put down their people.

Meanwhile, Senator Paddy Burke called for the appointment of a Minister for Fisheries to deal with issues affecting the sector.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the meeting that the windfall tax measures on energy companies announced on Tuesday could be used next year to provide help to businesses and households with energy costs if they do not come down by then.

He said that CSO statistics published on Wednesday showing more households are unable to make ends meet showed that the cost of living is “biting hard”.

Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan called for the establishment of a Northern Ireland Forum within Fine Gael ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.

Mr Varadkar was said to be positively disposed to the idea.

Meanwhile, new law changes will speed up the building of social and affordable homes on State-owned land, a private Fianna Fáil meeting has been told.

Changes to the Planning Act will allow the “acceleration” of social and affordable housing on public lands, according to Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin said the Government will next week sign off on measures to increase eligibility thresholds for social housing.

The move will increase the number of families who are able to apply for council homes, the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party heard tonight.

This week, over €100m was put into the the land acquisition fund to increase the capacity of councils to deliver social and affordable housing.

Elsewhere, the credit union network across the country will be “comprehensively” enhanced by junior finance minister Sean Fleming who will soon publish the credit union bill.



