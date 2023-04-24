Fine Gael TD Michael Creed to stand down at next election in fresh blow to Leo Varadkar

FINE Gael TD Michael Creed is to stand down at the next general election in a further blow to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Cork North-West TD, a former agriculture minister, made the announcement at a constituency AGM in Millstreet in Co Cork on Monday night, according to multiple sources.

Mr Creed is the second sitting Fine Gael TD in less than a week to announce he is stepping down at the next election following Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan’s announcement on health grounds last week.

It makes him the fourth Fine Gael TD to confirm he is not standing again after Mr Phelan, Brendan Griffin (Kerry) and Joe McHugh (Donegal), who have all made announcements in recent months.

Mr Varadkar now faces a challenge to retain the Fine Gael seat in Cork North-West at the next general election.

Mr Creed was first elected to the Dáil in 1989 before losing his seat in the 2002 general election. He regained it five years later and was made Fine Gael agriculture spokesperson.

However, after backing a botched heave against Enda Kenny in 2010 he was consigned to the backbenches and was not appointed to cabinet when Mr Kenny became taoiseach in 2011.

Mr Creed was made agriculture minister in 2016, however, and retained the post after Mr Varadkar was elected Taoiseach the following year. This was despite never declaring his support for either Mr Varadkar, nor his fellow Cork-native Simon Coveney in the leadership contest.

Mr Creed was dropped from Cabinet by Mr Varadkar when the Coalition was formed in 2020.