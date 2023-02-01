Fine Gael TD launches furious attack on colleagues who he claims are briefing that he and other TDs won’t stand again

A FINE Gael TD and former government minister has launched a furious attack on his own colleagues whom he claims are briefing that he and up to eight other TDs will not stand in the next election.

Paul Kehoe was described as being “furious” at a private parliamentary party on Wednesday where he claimed a Fine Gael TD and Senator, whom he did not identify, were responsible for briefings against him and his colleagues.

The former defence minister was one of nine TDs identified as being expected to stand down at the next election in a report in the Irish Examiner last week.

The report said former sports minister Brendan Griffin was among those not running, which the Kerry TD has since confirmed.

Mr Griffin is the second Fine Gael TD to confirm they will not seek re-election next time around after former education minister Joe McHugh confirmed last year he would not seek re-election in Donegal.

Others reportedly tipped for retirement from the Dáil at the next election include backbenchers Bernard Durkan, Michael Creed, Fergus O'Dowd, Charlie Flanagan, John Paul Phelan, Frank Feighan, and Mr Kehoe.

But an angry Mr Kehoe told the meeting that an unidentified TD who reportedly drafted a ‘traffic light’ list of deputies who are definitely running (green), undecided (amber) and not running (red) should have the “courage and conviction” to share such their list with the wider party.

The Wexford TD is said to have told colleagues that whoever has the list should stand up and say it instead of commenting in the background.

He also questioned whether an unidentified senator, who he also accused of briefing, put as much work into getting a Dáil seat as they did into speculating about colleagues’ futures.

One source at the meeting said Mr Kehoe, a former government chief whip, was “very” angry about the issue with the source adding it was “bad when we’re turning on our own, but he was rightly furious”.

Mr Kehoe told the meeting that he was a “green light” to run again, and received a round of applause for his contribution. Another TD said earlier that the newspaper report was attempting to “put TDs in nursing homes”.

Last Friday, Mr Feighan, who was dropped as a junior health minister in December’s reshuffle, publicly declared he would run again, saying on Twitter: “I’m enjoying politics and looking forward to contesting the next General Election as a Fine Gael Candidate.”

The meeting also heard calls for the retention of the cut in excise duty on fuel and the reduced rate of VAT for the hospitality sector.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had asked colleagues for thoughts on which of the cost of living supports that are due to expire at the end of this month should be extended.