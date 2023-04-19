Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan confirms he won’t stand in next election

After health scare in recent years TD says he’s “got his second chance”, and needs to remove stress from his lifestyle

FINE Gael TD John Paul Phelan has announced that he is standing down at the next general election and will not seek to run for the party in Carlow-Kilkenny.

Mr Phelan is the latest Fine Gael TD to announce he is not running for the Dáil again following similar announcements from his fellow former ministers Brendan Griffin in Kerry and Joe McHugh in Donegal in recent months.

Mr Phelan (44) who suffered a serious heart attack three years ago, made the announcement tonight at the Fine Gael Carlow-Kilkenny constituency AGM.

In a statement issued tonight, he said: “Almost three years ago, at the height of the pandemic, it nearly all came to an end for me. Very few people get a second chance. I’ve gotten one. I’ve been one of the lucky few.

“Once I regained consciousness that day a doctor asked about my work, lifestyle and the need to remove stress from my life and change how I lived.

"When I told him my job we both laughed. In reality that prognosis has not changed. As a result I have decided not to seek the Fine Gael nomination to contest the next General Election.

“Politics is a job that demands absolute commitment, 24/7. I have given politics everything since I was first elected to Kilkenny County Council at the age of 20 and still a student. It has been my greatest honour to serve the people of Carlow and Kilkenny for the last 24 years as a councillor, senator, TD and junior minister.

“I have always given everything to my role as a public representative. And while I won’t be putting my name forward for the next general election, I want to reassure the women and men who put their trust and faith in me that I am not disappearing from political life.

“My mandate to be a voice for the people of Carlow and Kilkenny is one which I will continue to serve. I will work as hard as ever for the remainder of this Dáil term, serving all of my constituents, all of the time. There is unfinished business and I will continue to deliver for this constituency.”

Mr Phelan, who thanked his wife Claire, his family, his constituency team and his supporters, said he was announcing his intentions now to give Fine Gael and potential candidates time to establish themselves and ensure the party retains at least one seat in the constituency.

The latest retirement will come as a blow to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his party in the highly competitive Carlow-Kilkenny constituency ahead of the next election.

Fine Gael is already set to face a significant challenge to retain seats across the country with several more of the party’s TDs expected to publicly announce in the coming months that they are not running again at the next election.

Mr Phelan, was first elected a TD for Carlow-Kilkenny in 2011 and prior to that served as a Senator on the Seanad’s agricultural panel between 2002 and 2011.

In 2017 he was appointed Minister of State for Local Government and Electoral Reform by Mr Varadkar but was not reappointed after the current Coalition was formed in 2020.

He was one of the key figures in Mr Varadkar’s Fine Gael leadership campaign in 2017 and a strident supporter of the Taoiseach.

But in more recent years he has been more critical of the party leadership and has been hostile to the Coalition arrangement with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

In 2020, he described some Green Party members as “nutters” and in the same year referred to Tánaiste Micheál Martin as “cowardly” and of having “a want in him” for affirmation from the media.