Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh votes against Government, backs Sinn Féin motion for more pay for fire fighters

Fine Gael TD Joe McHugh has voted against the Government on a Sinn Féin motion calling for better pay and conditions for firefighters.

Mr McHugh, who already lost the Fine Gael whip over Mica controversy, supported calls by the main Opposition party to urgently engage with retained firefighters who began strike action this week.

The Sinn Féin motion tabled in the Dáil called for a “financial investment package” which would result in “increased remuneration and better conditions for firefighters.”

The Government tabled a counter motion which Mr McHugh voted against on Wednesday evening. The Coalition won the vote by 71 to 62 votes.

Mr McHugh told Independent.ie he voted against the Government as he is “concerned from both a recruitment and retention point of view.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier this week called for re-engagement between the unions and the State negotiators as a strike by retained firefighters began.

Mr Varadkar said an offer had been made, including promotional positions, improved terms, and a minimum staffing level in each station. “There is room for talks and for compromise. The offer is there to allow talks to resume under the WRC,” he told the Dáil earlier this week.

However, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said a “proper realistic offer” was needed for the staff involved to resolve the dispute.

“They are underpaid, overstretched and feel totally let down,” she added. She said staff shortages were worryingly common and were “dangerously low,” with some stations closed due to a lack of personnel.

SIPTU retained firefighter members began their co-ordinated strike action on Tuesday.