Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy formally resigns from the Dáil

FINE Gael TD Dara Murphy has formally resigned from the Dáil and says he will co-operate with any inquiry into his claiming of allowances for the past two years, despite being largely absent from the Dáil.

Mr Murphy informed acting Ceann Comhairle Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher of his resignation last night and will today take up a new role as member of the cabinet of Bulgaria's EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel.

Mr Murphy's last act as a TD was to vote down a motion of no confidence in embattled Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy last night.

Mr Murphy has been embroiled in controversy over his decision to work as a campaign director for the European People's Party for the past two years while continuing as a TD for Cork North-Central and claiming full allowances and expenses.

