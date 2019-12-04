Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy formally resigns from the Dáil
FINE Gael TD Dara Murphy has formally resigned from the Dáil and says he will co-operate with any inquiry into his claiming of allowances for the past two years, despite being largely absent from the Dáil.
Mr Murphy informed acting Ceann Comhairle Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher of his resignation last night and will today take up a new role as member of the cabinet of Bulgaria's EU Commissioner Mariya Gabriel.
Mr Murphy's last act as a TD was to vote down a motion of no confidence in embattled Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy last night.
Mr Murphy has been embroiled in controversy over his decision to work as a campaign director for the European People's Party for the past two years while continuing as a TD for Cork North-Central and claiming full allowances and expenses.
Fianna Fáil has made a complaint to the Oireachtas ethics committee about Mr Murphy.
In a statement confirming his resignation, Mr Murphy said he "will of course co-operate with any relevant statutory procedure that may be initiated".
Mr Murphy met with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who has defended his colleague, and spoke to him about his decision.
"I would like to acknowledge and give thanks for the support I have received from so many people: the Taoiseach and the Fine Gael Party, at local and national level; my family; and most importantly I would like to thank the people of Cork North Central," Mr Murphy said in a statement issued from the Fine Gael press office.
In his letter to Mr Gallagher, Mr Murphy wrote: "I would like to inform you that I am resigning my seat in Dáil Éireann with immediate effect. I would ask you to please inform the House at an appropriate time.
"I would also like you to please convey my gratitude and best wishes to all members and staff of the Houses of the Oireachtas. It has been an honour to represent the people of Cork and work with so many fine people for the past nine years.
"I would also like to thank you for your professionalism and courtesy."
Mr Murphy, who will earn around €150,000 in his new role, told Independent.ie he would not be making any further comment at this time.
Online Editors