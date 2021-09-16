Fine Gael TD criticises ‘petty’ and ‘childish’ sting operation to expose Simon Harris as alleged Cabinet leaker

FINE Gael TD Paul Kehoe has said an alleged sting operation to expose leaking from Cabinet is “petty” and “childish” - but that he is not sure if it actually happened.

Mr Kehoe, a former defence minister, was responding to allegations from Sinn Féin on the Dáil record that Higher Education Simon Harris leaked details of the controversial appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN envoy from Cabinet in late July.

The allegations have been strenuously denied by Mr Harris, but details of an alleged sting operation by a junior minister, who was named by Independent.ie as OPW Minister and Fine Gael Limerick TD Patrick O’Donovan, has sparked further unrest in the party.

“I think this is childish behaviour,” Mr Kehoe told Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran on South East Radio on Thursday. “I think the Government has far more important business to get on with.”

Mr Kehoe said he told Fine Gael colleagues that the party’s recent think-in that “we’ll leave the stings to the bees”.

The Wexford TD told his local radio station: “If people at Cabinet want to leak, there are other people there to take their places. This is childish behaviour that the Government has little time to deal with.”

He said he did not believe Mr O’Donovan was “trying to shaft anybody because I am not sure who was involved, there is talk of who was involved in the sting… but I am only going by media speculation”.

He said it was up to the leadership of Fine Gael to set up an investigation if they wanted to.

“Anybody that is involved in this sort of petty behaviour, I actually think they should be involved in petty behaviour if that is the case,” Mr Kehoe said.

“I don’t believe there was any sort of a sting operation set up to try and damage Minister Harris or Minister O'Donovan set up a sting operation. It was reported in the media, I read it the same as everybody else, but I am not sure if that is the full truth, I don’t know.”

He said he would welcome it if Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy, who made the allegation against Mr Harris on the Dáil record on Wednesday night, had “the courage” to repeat the allegations outside the Dáil. “I would love to see him doing that, if he has the courage and conviction in his thoughts. If he does the same on the plinth of the Dáil today.”