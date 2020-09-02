Fine Gael suspends Buttimer from national executive over Golfgate

Fine Gael has suspended one of the senators embroiled in the Golfgate controversy from its ruling national executive.

Cork senator Jerry Buttimer, who was forced to resign as leas cathaoirleach of the Seanad over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, has been suspended indefinitely from Fine Gael's main decision-making body.

Mr Buttimer resigned as vice chair of the upper house - forfeiting a salary top-up of just over €25,000 in the process - after his attendance at the dinner on August 19 was revealed.

He did not respond to queries about his suspension from the Fine Gael national executive last night.

Meanwhile, another Fine Gael senator, Paddy Burke, has resigned as a member of the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission - a post that entitled him to a €9,500 salary top-up.

The Mayo senator was asked to resign the role by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over 10 days ago, but only submitted his resignation letter this week.

A Fine Gael spokesperson confirmed Mr Burke had written to Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl to resign from the commission which oversees the running of the Dáil and Seanad. However, it was unclear last night whether Mr Ó Fearghaíl had, in fact, received the letter.

Mr Buttimer and Mr Burke, along with Waterford-based senator John Cummins, who also attended the dinner, have all been stripped of the Fine Gael whip indefinitely.

This means they lose Seanad speaking rights and access to parliamentary party meetings.

Irish Independent