Fine Gael still ahead of Fianna Fáil in opinion polls

Fine Gael still holds a dominate lead over Fianna Fáil in the opinion polls as the parties continue to review the confidence and supply agreement.

Fine Gael still holds a dominate lead over Fianna Fáil in the opinion polls as the parties continue to review the confidence and supply agreement.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s party is now seven points ahead of Micheal Martin’s Fianna Fáil, according to the latest opinion poll.

The weeks after the party’s ard fheis, Fine Gael’s support increased by one point to 34pc.

At the event, Mr Varadkar announced plans to spend almost €3bn on tax cuts over the next five years.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil’s support increased two points to 27pc.

Mary Lou McDonald has seen Sinn Fein’s support drop two points to 13pc after a difficult week for her leadership.

Ms McDonald came under fire for her treatment of abuse victim Mairia Cahill and her decision to attend a party fundraiser in New York instead of attending an Armistice Day event in Ireland and the Michael D Higgins inauguration as president.

The Labour Party is up one point to 6pc, the Independent Alliance is also up one to 5pc while the Green Party is down one to 3pc. The Social Democrats are unchanged at 2pc. Solidarity-People Before Profit and Renua are both unchanged at 0pc.

Online Editors