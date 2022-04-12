Fine Gael should run at least one candidate under 30 in every local authority area, says internal party report

A report by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris finds the party's housing policies are not resonating with young people. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Fine Gael should run at least one candidate under 30 in every local authority area in the next local elections, according to an internal report which finds the party’s youth wing is “tarnished” and “ideologically obsessed”.

A report compiled by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, who chaired the Fine Gael Youth Commission, also finds that the party’s policy on home ownership and the cost of renting is not resonating with young people.

The report, seen by Independent.ie, identified concerns that the brand of Young Fine Gael, the youth wing of the party founded by Garret FitzGerald 47 years ago, is “tarnished”, as it is internally focused and concerned with niche issues.

Mr Harris’s report says that YFG has “become ideologically obsessed with a conservative/liberal discourse which does not have a parallel elsewhere within Fine Gael or within the Irish public”.

A survey of YFG membership finds that roughly 95pc of them “do not favour extreme left or right policies demonstrating that the Fine Gael youth wing is firmly centrist in its outlook”.

The commission recommends the abolition of the upper membership age limit of 35 in YFG and that it should instead target younger members, primarily those in full-time education or training. All Fine Gael recruitment campaigns should have a specific focus to attract female and diverse members who are under 25, the report says.

The report recommends a “specific track for candidates under the age of 30” and that the party should aim for one young candidate contesting for a seat in each local authority at the next local elections in 2024.

There should also be a focus on ensuring at least two of Fine Gael’s candidates in the next general election, which is due to take place in 2025, are under 30.

The party should also further resource and develop its women, LGBT, and intercultural networks.

Within the internal party feedback, 93pc of respondents felt Fine Gael should be highlighting more issues for young people.

The Commission, established by Leo Varadkar in May 2021, was tasked with examining party structures, policy issues and communications. It met across 12 meetings internally and hosted roughly 25 organisations working with and on behalf of young people.

The panel carried out an internal survey of YFG members, of whom 72pc respondents were male, and utilised a youth panel within through a polling company resulting in a survey of over 800 young people between the ages of 18 and 35.

The external polling found that only 13pc of women would join a political party if they were invited compared to 26pc of men. Only 10pc of respondents would consider joining a youth wing of a political party.

The commission finds that housing is the core issue for young people and concluded that it will be the issue that will decide Fine Gael’s fate with younger voters. Fine Gael’s policy approach on this issue is not resonating with young people and the commission recommended that the party in government implement the Housing for All policy programme, as well as communicate and engage with young voters on renting and home ownership.

There should be gender, equality and youth proofing of policies, the report also says.

Mr Harris told Independent.ie: "The work of the Youth Commission and its recommendations should mark a new chapter for Fine Gael’s relationship with young people. One where we ensure their voices are heard. One where their views are respected. One where they are empowered to bring about change.

"I look forward to presenting the recommendations to my party colleagues in the weeks ahead - the parliamentary party, councillors, Young Fine Gael and the wider membership.”