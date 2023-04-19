Fine Gael senator tells party that talking about Jonathan Dowdall and Sinn Féin won’t win votes

FINE Gael’s leader in the Seanad has criticised the party’s focus on Sinn Féin’s links with former Hutch associate Jonathan Dowdall and said it is not going to win any votes.

Senator Regina Doherty, a former Cabinet minister, told a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday of her concerns about the party’s focus on Dowdall, a former Sinn Féin councillor and close ally of Mary Lou McDonald, who is a convicted criminal and gave evidence against Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch who was acquitted of murder on Monday.

Ms Doherty said “not one vote in Lusk [in Dublin Fingal] will be got by asking those questions” about Dowdall and expressed alarm about Fine Gael’s general performance in the polls.

The former social protection minister said she was not just concerned about the 15pc rating in one recent opinion poll but the party’s showing in the last ten polls. Sources at the meeting said that veteran backbencher Bernard Durkan also warned the party could take a “trashing” at the next election unless it improved its performance in Government.

The remarks come in the wake of the Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan becoming the latest deputy to announce that they are not running for the party at the next election in the wake of similar announcements by Brendan Griffin and Joe McHugh.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was not at the meeting as he was in Belfast. Deputising for him, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said Ms McDonald has serious questions to answer regarding Dowdall and said her remarks distancing herself from the former councillor “stretches credibility”.

He said clear answers were needed on this and on whether Sinn Féin will support the renewal of the Special Criminal Court as well as whether it would give up donations from Dowdall.

The meeting also heard a wide-ranging discussion on the projected exchequer surplus of €10 billion for this year. Mr Coveney told the meeting it was a fantastic problem to have but also a political challenge as it will increase public demands for spending on measures.

Various contributors to the meeting including Senators Seán Kyne, John Cummins, and Micheál Carrigy as well as backbench TD David Stanton called for the money to be spent on one-off funding for local authorities to carry out road maintenance as well as other local and community projects.

There were also discussions on how the money could be used to solve the housing crisis. “It was a theme but money isn't the issue, it seems to be capacity,” a source said after the meeting.