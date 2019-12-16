FINE GAEL’S general election campaign in Waterford has taken a further hit after Senator Paudie Coffey made a shock decision to stand down as a candidate.

Fine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey will not stand in next general election

Mr Coffey, a former junior minister, has informed the party leadership of his surprise decision and issued a statement to his local radio station WLR FM.

Mr Coffey is the latest Fine Gael politician to step back from frontline politics with over half-a-dozen TDs retiring at the next election.

“I look forward now to focusing on the next chapter of my life and spending more time with my wife and 3 children and I am also excited about new opportunities that may present themselves in the time ahead," Mr Coffey said.

Mr Coffey, who lost his Dáil seat in the 2016 general election, said he had reflected on his position in recent weeks and made the decision to leave public life when the current Seanad term ends.

“He has announced in the last half an hour or so that he’s not running in the general election. He has withdrawn as a candidate and has informed the party leadership of his decision,” Fine Gael councillor and general election candidate Damien Geoghegan told Independent.ie

“It is absolutely a bit of a surprise. He wants to spend more time with his family and he’s leaving politics in Waterford.”

Mr Coffey’s departure comes after sitting TD John Deasy announced his retirement earlier this year and made complaints about bullying in the constituency. A Fine Gael investigation later dismissed the allegations.

The decision leaves Mr Geoghegan and councillor John Cummins, the son of former senator Maurice Cummins, on the election ticket in Waterford.

Fine Gael did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Online Editors