Fine Gael senator Joe O'Reilly in line to land lucrative Seanad role made vacant after golfgate resignation

FINE Gael senator Joe O’Reilly is the favourite to land a lucrative Seanad post that comes with a salary top-up of over €25,000.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has surprised and angered some Fine Gael senators by asking them to pick the party’s nominee for the vacant Seanad Leas Cathaoirleach position.

Mr Varadkar previously handpicked Jerry Buttimer for the role but the Cork senator was forced to resign over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner last month. In a break from precedent, the Tánaiste has asked Fine Gael senators to vote on the party's nominee for the position.

Mr O’Reilly is up against former Government chief whip senator Seán Kyne and senator Tim Lombard, a close ally of Simon Coveney. A behind-closed-doors vote, overseen by party chairman Richard Bruton, will take place on Thursday morning.

Senator Jerry Buttimer. Photo: Tom Burke

Twitter

Email

Senator Jerry Buttimer. Photo: Tom Burke

A number of senators privately signalled they were backing Mr O’Reilly who is understood to be confident he has sufficient support among his colleagues.

Mr O'Reilly was removed as a general election candidate in Cavan-Monaghan late last year and replaced by councillor TP O'Reilly after private polling indicated that Joe Reilly would be unable to win back the Dáil seat he lost in 2016. In the subsequent election in February TP O’Reilly failed to win a Dáil seat. Joe O’Reilly was re-elected to the Seanad in April.

A number of senators said Mr Varadkar had caused surprise by calling for a vote on the matter, saying they expected he would make an appointment instead. “There is annoyance among some about having a vote,” said one senator.

Another senator said that it had been “a complete balls-up” to break with precedent. “It's now been left to a small group to decide,” they added.

It has been suggested that Mr Varadkar was keen to avoid “getting his fingers burned” after his support for backbench Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd for the position of Dáil vice chair role backfired last month. Mr O’Dowd lost a secret ballot to Independent TD Catherine Connolly. “It was a difficult situation, he doesn't want to annoy anyone,” said a senator.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA

Twitter

Email

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar. Photo: Damien Eagers/PA

Mr Varadkar’s spokesman did not respond to a query about the position of Leas Cathaoirleach.

Only 13 of Fine Gael’s 16 senators in the upper house are participating in the vote as Mr Buttimer along with senators Paddy Burke and John Cummins, who also attended the golf dinner, are suspended from the parliamentary party indefinitely.

The winner of the internal Fine Gael vote will go before the Seanad next week where the coalition’s majority will likely elect them as Leas Cathaoirleach.

The position comes with an allowance of €25,357 on top of a senator’s salary of €68,111 bringing their remuneration to €93,468

