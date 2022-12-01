Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer set to be the next chair of the Seanad

FINE Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer, who was embroiled in the Golfgate controversy two years ago, is set to be the next chair of the Seanad after his only likely opponent in the race withdrew.

Senator Joe O'Reilly, the current Seanad leas-cathaoirleach, emailed Fine Gael colleagues on Thursday to say he was not pursuing a nomination to run against Mr Buttimer in a vote among the 16 Fine Gael senators due to take place next week.

The positions of Seanad chair and vice chair are to rotate between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as part of an informal Coalition arrangement that sees a number of positions rotate between the two largest parties at the same time as the swapping of the Taoiseach’s office from Fianna Fáil to Fine Gael next month.

Fine Gael TDs and Senators were told earlier this week there would be a vote on Wednesday, December 7.

Despite expectations that Mr O'Reilly and Mr Buttimer would face each other, the Cavan-based senator decided to withdraw with sources indicating he was unlikely to win the contest. This likely clears the way for Mr Buttimer to take the post which comes with a salary of over €125,000

The former Cork South-Central TD was forced to resign as leas-chathaoirleach of the Seanad less than two months after his election over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner during Covid restrictions in August 2020.

A senator who is elected cathaoirleach is entitled to an additional salary of €51,752 on top of their Seanad salary of €73,726 bringing their total remuneration to €125,478.

The current incumbent is Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly, who will be favourite to replace Mr O’Reilly as leas-chathaoirleach.