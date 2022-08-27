Fine Gael Senator Barry Ward ties the knot with Aoife McLoughlin-Ngo in Dun Laoghaire

Senator Barry Ward and Aoife Ngo arriving at the Royal Irish Yacht Club for their wedding reception by boat. Photo by: Alan Hennigan

Senator Barry Ward and fellow Fine Gaeler Aoife McLoughlin-Ngo tied the knot in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin.

The ceremony was held in the National Maritime Museum, Haigh Terrace, and was followed by a reception in the Royal Irish Yacht Club, where the loved-up couple arrived by boat.

The South Dublin Senator said it wasn’t a big wedding, with around 120 people in attendance.

"It was great, we had a fabulous day, it’s one of those things where everything is all warm and fuzzy,” he told Independent.ie.

No other politicians were in attendance at the event on Friday, as Senator Ward said if he invited one, everyone would have to be welcome.

"It wasn't big, we got married at the National Maritime Museum which fits 120 people, we excluded all politicians on the advice of several other politicians, as you either do all or nothing,” he added.

"It is a shame though because, amongst the politicians, they are all friends.”

However, political friends were invited to their engagement party, which also took place in Dún Laoghaire’s Royal Irish Yacht Club in September 2021.

The celebrations are continuing today as the newlyweds are enjoying lunch in Senator Ward’s family home in Dublin, hosted by his mother.