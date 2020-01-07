Fine Gael Senator and new mother withdraws from election race over work-life balance

A Fine Gael Senator has withdrawn from the party’s general election ticket in the Roscommon-Leitrim constituency.

Senator Maura Hopkins, who is a new mother, said she made the decision as she felt she would not be able to balance the responsibilities of being a TD with starting a new family.

In a statement, Ms Hopkins said:

“As a new mother and as a female public representative based in a rural constituency, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be possible to balance the responsibilities and demands of my personal and professional life," she said.

“Therefore, I am withdrawing my name as a Fine Gael Candidate for Roscommon-Galway constituency,” she added.

Ms Hopkins said she was “very aware of the huge demands and sacrifices” involved in running in a general election campaign and insisted it had been her “full intention” to run.

“I have been working extremely hard with many people on many issues across the constituency. I have always tried to do my best and I have invested a huge amount of time and effort in working hard to deliver for the people of this constituency."

Ms Hopkins said Fine Gael’s best chance in the constituency was former Independent councillor Aisling Dolan from Ballinasloe, Galway who recently joined the party to run in the general election.

