Fine Gael relaunch Leo and Simon as trendy estate agents

A new Fine Gael video sees Tánaiste Simon Coveney ditch his glasses in an attempt to look cool as a series of over-dressed politicians in stylish suits and gúnas wander suburban landscapes hunting votes.

We are assured Fine Gael is not a new up-and-coming estate agency looking to sell your property for a tidy profit, but a political party looking for ideas from the public to help it run Europe's fastest growing economy.

It is all part of a ‘Make Your Pitch’ scheme encouraging new members to get involved in politics.