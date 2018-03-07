Fine Gael relaunch Leo and Simon as trendy estate agents
Spinmaster-come-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is trying to lure voters into his very own Dragon’s Den.
A new Fine Gael video sees Tánaiste Simon Coveney ditch his glasses in an attempt to look cool as a series of over-dressed politicians in stylish suits and gúnas wander suburban landscapes hunting votes.
We are assured Fine Gael is not a new up-and-coming estate agency looking to sell your property for a tidy profit, but a political party looking for ideas from the public to help it run Europe's fastest growing economy.
It is all part of a ‘Make Your Pitch’ scheme encouraging new members to get involved in politics.
The video ends with Mr Varadkar, Mr Coveney, Europe Minister Helen McEntee and Arts Minister Josepha Madigan standing in what appears to be a Dragon’s Den styled lair.
