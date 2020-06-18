Fine Gael probe underway after members were urged to vote no against government deal

Fine Gael sources said they do not know who is behind the campaign or how they gained access to addresses of members. Stock picture

An internal probe is underway in Fine Gael after members were urged to vote against entering into government with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

An unsigned campaign leaflet was posted to members this morning warning of the impacts the coalition could have on the party. The leaflet arrived on the same day as the ballots on the programme for government and looked similar to previous Fine Gael campaign literature.

Fine Gael sources said they do not know who is behind the campaign or how they gained access to addresses of members.

Another Fine Gael source said there is a “big stewards inquiry” underway into how those behind the document could access the database of members.

A Fine Gael spokesperson said: “an inquiry is underway to establish if there has been a breach of GDPR.”

The four page document makes a series of claims about the programme for government aimed at persuading Fine Gael members to vote against the deal.

This includes inaccurately claiming the deal will result in a ban on live cattle exports.

It also says the agreement will result in restrictions on one off rural houses and the cancellation of major infrastructure projects.

The document says the government deal will be a “huge boost” to Sinn Féin who will be the “formal leaders of the Opposition” in the next Dáil.

It says Fine Gael should be “taking leadership” rather than “taking up position as a junior partner in a coalition with Fianna Fáil”.

It also says the gender balance among Fine Gael members of the Oireachtas is “embarrassing”.

“We currently have just six female TDs and no female senators,” it says before adding: “This shameful outcome marks the lowest number of female Oireachtas representatives since 1989.”

The document says Fine Gael will have “less clout” in government with a reduced number of ministers and will be “drowned out” by the other parties.

It also suggests a general election could be held after July 20 when social distancing restrictions are eased further, and notes that votes have been held in Poland and Croatia.

The commitment to increase councillors pay in the programme for government is described as a “shameless attempt to bribe” local authority representatives.

“300,00 people have lost their jobs in the private sector in recent months. The next Government simply will not be in a position to deliver pay increases to politicians,” it says.

“Fine Gael’s councillors are the bedrock of its electoral base and should not be bribed or bought into supporting this coalition by a promise which the next government cannot deliver.

The document ends by quoting former Fine Gael leaders criticising Fianna Fáil.

John A Costello is quoted as calling Fianna Fáil “bankrupt of ideas, arrogant, divisive and harmful” on his retirement in 1969.

An 1968 Dáil quote from Liam Cosgrove is also included. “The value of Fianna Fáil to the Irish people might be judged by the face that their main energies were being devoted to changing the voting system so that they could stay in office, even in the face of a large hostile majority,” he said.

