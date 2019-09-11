Fine Gael probe rejects John Deasy's claim of bullying in Waterford constituency

An internal Fine Gael investigation into the party's Waterford branch has dismissed allegations of bullying within the organisation.

An internal Fine Gael investigation into the party's Waterford branch has dismissed allegations of bullying within the organisation.

General secretary Tom Curran told a meeting in Dungarvan he found no evidence to support the claims.

The review was launched after the local organisation tabled a motion of no confidence in long-standing TD John Deasy. Mr Deasy lodged a bullying complaint with headquarters after the motion was passed and called for the Waterford organisation to be stood down.

His claims were supported by party local election candidate Fiona Dowd, who complained about a "mob mentality".

Ms Dowd said she had cancelled her membership "effective immediately" as she could no longer support a party "that condones the type of behaviour" that had been allegedly happening.

Fine Gael senator Paudie Coffey, selected to run in the next general election, insisted there was no bullying in the constituency organisation.

Former Fine Gael senator Maurice Cummings, who recently resigned from the party, also insisted there was no bullying in the branch.

Last Thursday, Mr Curran told a meeting he found no evidence of bullying and said he would not be disbanding the constituency's officer board. A senior Fine Gael source said: "The review has been concluded and the allegations were unfounded."

Mr Coffey said he welcomed the findings and said he was focused on rebuilding the organisation.

Mr Deasy did not respond to requests for comment.

Irish Independent