Fine Gael politicians taking part in role play games, creative writing with crayons and drama workshop

Role playing theatre games, creative writing with crayons and a workshop on how drama can be used in politics are all part of the schedule at the Fine Gael think-in.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his government colleagues will gather in the National University of Ireland, Galway (NUIG) this evening for two hour bonding session.

Ministers, TDs and senators will be split up into three separate groups for the team building exercises which are being run by some of the university’s senior academics and graduates.

The first group will work with staff members from the O'Donoghue Centre for Drama, Theatre & Performance. This will involve what has been described to some TDs as a “voice and movement” workshop. There will also be a creative writing element to workshop which will draw on the work of the Galway born stage actress Siobhan McKenna. The late Ms McKenna is best known for her work on the Irish stage during the 1950s and 1960s but also landed roles in Hollywood movies such as Doctor Zhivago.

The second group will take part in a “theatre game” called ‘Two Truths’ which was created by NUIG graduate Sarah Hoover.

The Galway Theatre Festival described Ms Hoover’s creation as a“game-theatre event that lets players collectively decide the direction Ireland should go for the next ten years”.

“Drawing on the simple game ‘two truths and a lie’ (where one person tells the other three ‘truths’, one of which is a lie), Two Truths asks us to question our own beliefs, and what they are based on.

"A playful and thought-provoking experience that mixes role-play, theatre, politics, debate, and colouring crayons,” it adds.

The final group will learn how drama can be used to effect social change and create political movements.

It will draw on a recent project by NUIG graduates on sexual consent among university students and the impact it had on their third level education.

