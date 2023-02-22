Fine Gael politicians call for eviction ban to be scrapped

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a decision on the eviction ban will be made in the next two weeks. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

FINE Gael TDs and senators have called for the eviction ban to be scrapped when it officially expires next month.

At a private Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, several members called for the ban on evictions to be allowed to lapse at the end of March, including former ministers.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sought the views of his party having said the Government would make a decision on whether or not to extend the ban in place since last October within the next two weeks.

He also told his party that the Coalition will take action against energy companies if they don't decrease bills this year.

The Fine Gael leader said he will not stand over or accept gas and electricity companies making record profits and not reducing bills for homes and businesses. He pointed out energy companies increased their bills within a few months of wholesale prices going up.

The eviction ban is due to lapse on March 31 with the Opposition warning of a possible deluge of eviction notices being issued to tenants across the country.

Galway East TD Ciarán Cannon told the meeting he was against the ban being extended arguing that it hasn’t worked and won’t work. The former junior minister said it is undermining the rights of parents to move their own children into homes that they bought, with exactly that intention in mind, be it for college or as a first home.

Wexford TD Paul Kehoe, a former defence minister, said landlords have to be taken into consideration and just as there are bad landlords there are bad tenants. Mr Kehoe said the Residential Tenancies Board was not operating at its full potential and needed to improve.

Another former minister, Carlow-Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan, expressed opposition to the ban being extended saying rent caps and eviction bans had not worked in a single place in the world.

Senator Garret Ahearn said he was totally against extending it because it would mean that it would have to be done up until this time next year.

Another senator, John Cummins, outlined the pitfalls of extending the ban. He said the Government had to look at making immediate changes on the taxation side to encourage landlords to remain in the market, citing a recent report form the National Economic and Social Council.

Sources at the meeting said that Senator Mary Seery Kearney spoke in favour of continuing the ban beyond the end of next month.

Ms Seery Kearney, who is based in Dublin Central, told the meeting that a priest told her to continue the ban as people were sleeping in a church car park.

Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan was also said to have spoken in favour of extending the ban.

A well-placed source said that the majority of those who spoke seemed against extending the eviction ban and wanted breaks for landlords.

A group of Fianna Fáil TDs and enators will meet with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien in the coming weeks to discuss the eviction ban, it is understood.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TDs and senators praised Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Finance Minister Michael McGrath for extending the lower VAT rate for hotels and restaurants and other cost of living measures.

There was “positive” feedback from the parliamentary party on the Government’s cost of living package at their private meeting tonight.

TDs Christopher O’Sullivan, Éamon Ó Cuiv as well as Senator Pat Casey praised Mr Martin and Mr McGrath for the package announced this week.

A group of Fianna Fáil politicians had pushed for the lower VAT rate for the hospitality industry to be continued at the party’s private meeting last week. However, there was acceptance the money could be better spent on helping poorer households.

TDs Barry Cowen, Brendan Smith and senator Erin McGreehan also spoke about the expanded hot school meals programme.