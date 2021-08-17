Fine Gael plans three-day ‘think-in’ event at four-star hotel for TDs, senators and MEPs

Fine Gael has planned a three day ‘think-in’ event in a four star hotel for their TDs, senators and MEPs next month.

Party members have been told a parliamentary ‘think-in’ has been booked for the second week of September in the Trim Castle Hotel in Meath.

Fine Gael parliamentary party chairman Richard Bruton told colleagues the event is “subject to public health guidance in September” when he emailed them the invite on July 30.

The three-day event is set to begin with an outdoor barbeque on the evening of Sunday, September 12. There will be further team building activities over the following two days.

Fine Gael members were told the room rate for the event is €79 per night but if they book two nights they get a subsidised price of €120.

There are no rooms available for Monday, September 13, according to the hotel’s website.

Fine Gael has 34 TDs, 16 senators and five MEPs which means at least 55 elected members of the party are invited to the event. Special advisers and the media are also generally invited to political party think-ins

Mr Bruton sent the invite on July 30 - just five days before controversy erupted over Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s attendance at a party of around 50 people in the Merrion Hotel organised by Katherine Zappone.

Failte Ireland guidelines say the only indoor organised events permitted in hotels, apart from weddings, are non-social meetings, training and educational programmes which are “essential to the operation of a business”.

Up to 200 people can attend outdoor events in the majority of venues, according to guidelines published after Mr Varadkar’s attendance at Ms Zappone’s party.

The new guidelines, which were published after the controversy, specifically allow for barbeques at outdoor gatherings.

Ms Zappone resigned from her position as special envoy for freedom of expression and opinion hours after details of her party were published in the Irish Independent.

Mr Varadkar apologised to the hospitality sector for his attendance at the event as some hotels, restaurants and pubs were not aware they could host parties of up to 200 people until details of Ms Zappone’s party were reported.

The Fine Gael leader said he regretted attending the party but insisted he did not breach the regulations and said he “probably” did not break the guidelines.

Attorney General Paul Gallagher was forced to intervene on behalf of the Cabinet after it emerged Mr Varadkar attend the party.

Mr Gallagher issued legal advice which the Government said cleared the way for parties of up to 200 people in most venues outdoors.

However, the Government acknowledged the guidelines were unclear on large outdoor parties in hotels, restaurants and pubs and asked Fáilte Ireland to draft new rules.

Fianna Fáil have not decided on the details of their party think-in.

Sinn Féin has not responded to requests for comment on whether they are holding a party event before the Dáil returns.