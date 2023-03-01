Fine Gael offers time to Sinn Féin to make Dáil statement on finances

The Government Chief Whip has asked the Ceann Comhairle to put aside time for Sinn Féin to give statements on their finances.

Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton has written to Seán Ó Fearghaíl, asking him to consider giving time to the main opposition party in the Government’s own time.

It is understood while the Green Party are not opposing this push, a source said they are not “mad keen” on it.

It is believed Fianna Fáil supports Fine Gael’s push for statements to be made in the Dáil.

It is now for Sinn Féin to accept the offer and come into the Dáil if they wish to do so.

Fine Gael wants either, or both, Mary Lou McDonald and Pearse Doherty to come before the Dáil.

“In the spirit of transparency and accountability, I am respectfully requesting that consideration is given to allowing time for Sinn Féin to make statements to Dáil Éireann in the coming period,” Ms Naughton wrote.

“I would be happy to provide Government time so as not to interfere with other opposition Private Members’ time.”

The Dáil business committee, where decisions are made about the daily running of the Dáil, is due to meet tomorrow. It is understood this request will be discussed by the committee.

If Sinn Féin agrees to come before the Dáil, it is understood there is space next Tuesday for statements.

The Irish Times reported that an unnamed Fine Gael activist and “financial expert” audited Sinn Féin’s accounts and made a complaint to the Standards in Public Office commission (Sipo) about what the individual believed were “inaccuracies” in their filings.

Fine Gael has previously offered Sinn Féin time in the Dáil to address the issue.

Responding to Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell in the Dáil this afternoon, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the issue is “far too serious” to be ignored.

“It’s high time the president of Sinn Féin and the treasurer of Sinn Féin should make a statement in the house to clear up this matter. It is far too serious for the House to ignore,” he said.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said there is "no need" for a Dáil debate.

"There is no need for a Dáil debate to confirm that all of our money is accounted for and that there is no Sipo investigation into Sinn Féin's finances. There is a letter of complaint from a Fine Gael activist followed by theatrics from Leo Varadkar on the floor of the Dáil.

"All of this is a lame attempted distraction from Fine Gael's failures in government.

"In respect of the donation from William Hampton, Sipo confirmed to us in 2019 that this matter is closed to their satisfaction; a fact well covered and commented on in the media at the time."