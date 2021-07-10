A junior Fine Gael minister has said he stands by the party candidate following its loss at yesterday’s Dublin Bay South by-election.

Fine Gael has received criticism that it didn’t seek to have former TD Kate O’Connell as its candidate in the by-election as she only narrowly lost her Dáil seat last year.

Labour Party senator Ivana Bacik dramatically surged ahead to easily win the former Fine Gael seat, leaving the party with no seat in a constituency where it had two taoisigh represent it in the past.

When asked on RTÉ Radio One if Ms O’Connell should have been selected, junior minister for overseas development Colm Brophy said: “I think James Geoghegan is a great candidate and I think the party held onto the vote it had in the last general election.

"For a Government party, it’s very difficult to win by-elections.”

However, presenter Katie Hannon it to him that Dublin Bay South is “the most Fine Gael of Fine Gael constituencies”, Mr Brophy replied: “I always wonder about that line because we had no TD for a while until Lucinda [Creighton, former junior minister who left FG to found Renua] won it back for us.

"It’s a constituency that I believe is a very independent-minded constituency and I think it’s insulting to anyone living in the constituency to say that they are automatically politically one way or another.”

Mr Brophy also said he stands by a post shared by Fine Gael on Twitter yesterday that Sinn Fein TD Louise O’Reilly described as “shameful”.

In a graphic featuring Mary Lou McDonald and crime scene tape, it read: “Big Sinn Féin turnout being reported, don’t let Sinn Féin in by staying at home. Vote Geoghegan.”

🚨WARNING🚨



Itâs vital that you vote @GeogheganCllr to keep a Fine Gael seat in Dublin Bay South.



Less than one-hour to go!#DublinBaySouth #DBS21 #dbsbyelection pic.twitter.com/N2JGbpOaf2 — Fine Gael (@FineGael) July 8, 2021

Ms O’Reilly took issue with what she said was the association of a high turnout in working class areas with crime.

Speaking about the post, Mr Brophy said: “It’s the real thing that when a political party fights a good campaign and wins everybody is a genius around it and whenever they don’t win everybody starts analysing it.

“It was a very good campaign. I don’t have a problem with the tweet, I think it is quite okay for us as a political party to try and get out our vote.”

Ms O’Neill responded to this, saying: “Whoever wrote that post is not a genius. I thought it was absolutely shameful.”

Speaking on the same show, Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe said he doesn’t believe Micheál Martin will lead the party into the next general election.

However, he said he doesn’t agree with comments made by his colleague Jim O’Callaghan who yesterday cast doubts over Mr Martin’s leadership following the by-election where the Fianna Fail candidate Deirdre Conroy received just 5pc of first preference votes.

Mr O’Callaghan, who is seen as a Fianna Fáil leadership contender, was director of elections for the party’s campaign.

“I would expect coming into the next general election we would have a new leader by then,” Mr Crowe said.

“This is just a personal view that I think there will be a new leadership by then. But, there is a job to be done and he’s doing a pretty good job in this time of crisis.”



