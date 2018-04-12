Fine Gael minister says Sinn Féin's past would be 'unhelpful' to going into government

The Fine Gael minister who raised the prospect of going in to government with Sinn Féin after the next election said the party’s paramilitary links to the past are “not helpful”.

Minister for Older People Jim Daly said he has a good relationship with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

He admitted he could not see Fine Gael members endorsing a move that would see the parties go into coalition after the next election. However, he said ruling out the prospect of going in to government with Sinn Féin “because they are Sinn Féin” was not something he agrees with.

“I do not believe an objection to going in to power with Sinn Féin for the sake of it because they are Sinn Féin is valid,” he told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke. “I think the objection has to be deeper than that, it has to be more real than that and their anti EU stance.”

When asked about Sinn Féin’s paramilitary links to the past, Mr Daly said: “They’re not helpful.” He was speaking about an interview he gave to ‘Hot Press’ magazine where he said he had “no objection” to Mary Lou McDonald’s party going in to Government.

He said the interview was carried out three weeks ago but its publication has coincided with suggestions in the UK that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is cosying up to Sinn Féin. The UK’s Brexit Secretary David Davis earlier this week attempted to blamed the lack of a solution to the border question on the Irish government.

Mr Daly said he did not want his comments to be unhelpful to Government formation talks in the North.

“I accept that the timing of the comments, if not taken in their totality, or explained or clarified, can be unhelpful.

“The last thing I want to be to the talks in the North is unhelpful on the 20th anniversary (of the Good Friday Agreement) or indeed Brexit.”

