Fine Gael hopeful Verona Murphy slams 'organisational dysfunctionality' at the RSA in an email

Fine Gael’s Dáil hopeful Verona Murphy refused to meet the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and told its chief executive that the agency was dysfunctional and inefficient in an email sent just three weeks ago.

Ms Murphy sent the email to RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock in her capacity as president of the Irish Road Hauliers’ Association (IRHA) on November 5 - just two days before the writ for the Wexford by-election was moved.

In the email she refused an offer from Ms Murdock to meet with the RSA and gardaí to discuss road transport enforcement and issues around policing of commercial vehicles, insisting her organisation was not willing to take part in “business as usual” meetings.

“We just cannot sweep the level of organisational dysfunctionality, inefficiency and poor regulatory oversight by the RSA under the carpet and proceed as if the organisation is fit for purpose,” Ms Murphy said in a strongly-worded email.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and candidate Verona Murphy canvas on Wexford Main St. Photo: Douglas O’Connor

Ms Murphy has previously said she has stood aside as IRHA president to campaign in the by-election which takes place on Friday. However some members of the hauliers’ lobby group have questioned why she continued in the role after being selected as a Fine Gael general election candidate last April.

The Fine Gael candidate has previously said the RSA should be abolished amid a war of words with Ms Murdock who has disputed Ms Murphy’s criticism of her organisation and specifically its regulation of the haulage industry and foreign-based drivers. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had to clarify last week that the government does not want to abolish the RSA in the wake of one his own candidates calling for this.

In correspondence that has been disclosed to the Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee today, Ms Murdock wrote to Ms Murphy on October 25 seeking a meeting, along with An Garda Síochána chief superintendent responsible for roads policing, to discuss road transport enforcement and issues around policing of commercial vehicles by gardaí and the RSA.

However in her November 5 reply, Ms Murphy wrote that the IRHA “continues to have serious doubts about the capacity, competence and effectiveness of the RSA in the relevant regulations and controls impacting on our sector”.

She wrote that “over a long period of years” the lobby group has found the RSA “neither forthcoming or in earnest (sic) in its interaction with the IRHA both as a representative group and our members individually”.

Ms Murphy continued: “Our efforts to address matters on our members behalf have been met by either a failure to respond by the RSA or a blanket refusal to recognise and address deficiencies in the RSA’s approach and operations.

“And deeply regrettably we believe the RSAs (sic) role as it impacts on enforcement and regulation of our sector has not led to the outputs that underpinned the allocation of responsibility for this critical area to the RSA in the first place.”

Ms Murphy said that pending “some independent organisational review of the operations, effectiveness and inefficiency of the RSA and any governance issues”, she was not inclined to participate in meetings.

She concluded: "We will of course maintain our strong links and support An Garda Síochána, with whom I am pleased to confirm the IRHA enjoy a proper professional, independent and respectful relationship. If only our relationship with the RSA were similar!”

Asked for a response to the email, Ms Murdock declined to comment on its content, but said: “The position of the RSA and my offer to meet with the IRHA remains the same as set out in my email of the 25th October 2019 to the President of the IRHA Ms Verona Murphy.”

Ms Murphy did not immediately respond to phone calls.

