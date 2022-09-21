Fine Gael hits out at Fianna Fáil Education Minister Norma Foley over school bus chaos

EDUCATION Minister Norma Foley has been heavily criticised at a private Fine Gael meeting for her handling of the crisis over school bus places.

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn claimed the fiasco over a shortage of school bus places for children would not have happened under Ms Foley’s predecessor Richard Bruton, the former education minister and current Fine Gael chairman.

Junior ministers Martin Heydon and Patrick O’Donovan were among those to raise the debacle at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday after the Government’s decision to make school bus travel free resulted in 6,000 children losing out on a place.

Ms Foley, a Fianna Fáil TD, is now scrambling to secure extra funding in the budget to provide more school bus places.

Mr Ahearn accused Ms Foley of going on a “solo run” and that it was hardly a shock that the service would be oversubscribed now that it was free. He said it would not have happened under Mr Bruton.

There was also criticism from senators Tim Lombard, Jerry Buttimer and Micheál Carrigy who called for qualified bus drivers aged 70 and over to be used to ease the crisis.

Mr Lombard said there were families all over west Cork whose children had used the service for years but had been “thrown off” their bus with Fine Gael being blamed for the fiasco.

Mr Heydon said it was the biggest issue in his constituency office the past month and that people were very disenfranchised by it.

He echoed calls for the Government to change rules that prohibit bus drivers over 70 from driving who want to continue to do so, pointing out that rules have already been changed to allow civilian drivers to drive up until 75 without health check-ups.

The meeting also heard several calls for the 9pc VAT rate for the hospitality sector to be extended in the Budget, however Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was said to have been “noncommittal” on the proposal, which he has previously signalled will not be extended.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said anything provided to small businesses in next week’s budget to reduce the cost of energy should apply to farmers too, noting that many receive their energy bills as domestic customers and that would have to be taken into account.

He told party colleagues there will have to be an accommodation made to ensure farmers are treated similar to small businesses in respect of energy costs.

Mr Varadkar ruled out increases to inheritance tax and said Fine Gael wanted to put money back in people's pockets, reduce taxes and reduce costs like childcare and education in next week’s Budget.