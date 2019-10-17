Fine Gael heave against 'swing-gate' TD Maria Bailey begins as no confidence vote tabled in constituency

A motion of no confidence has been tabled against Ms Bailey within Fine Gael in her own constituency.

The Dun Laoghaire TD is a candidate for Fine Gael in the forthcoming general election.

But some senior Fine Gael figures don’t want her on the ticket as they believe the compensation case controversy will further damage the party.

Now a motion of no confidence has been proposed by the Blackrock District of Fine Gael, a unit of the Dun Laoghaire organisation.

However, it was decided not to deal with the motion tonight. A counter motion not to vote immediately on the matter and defer to a later date was passed.

Maria Bailey

The progress of the motion of no confidence will be followed closely within the party.

The process has the potential to see Ms Bailey removed as a Fine Gael candidate.

A motion of no confidence in a TD from a local organisation would have to make its way up through the ranks of the party.

It would be sent on to the Fine Gael constituency organisation and then would be expected to go to the party’s headquarters and national executive council.

The executive council makes the ultimate decision on candidates.

The motion in Blackrock was tabled by long-serving and respected Fine Gael councillor Marie Baker.

Ms Baker previously worked for Ms Bailey as an assistant in the TD’s office. But she left the post 18 months ago.

Fine Gael sources say opinion is divided on what to do about Ms Bailey’s candidacy.

Some ministers suggest leaving her on the ticket and allowing the electorate to decide her fate.

But other senior figures feel her presence could cost the party a seat in Dun Laoghaire and would cause enormous damage to the party’s campaign nationally.

As revealed by the Irish Independent, Ms Bailey took a personal injury claim against the Dean Hotel after falling off a swing.

An internal Fine Gael report into Ms Bailey’s claim against the hotel on Harcourt Street found her affidavit ”overstated the impact of her injuries”.

On foot of the report, Ms Bailey was removed as chairperson of the Oireachtas Housing Committee, worth €9,500 a year, by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

She subsequently resigned from an Oireachtas committee dealing with ethics.

The controversy over her compensation claim is blamed for damaging the party in the closing week of the local and European elections campaign.

Ms Bailey is running for Fine Gael in Dun Laoghaire with junior education minister Mary Mitchell-O’Connor and councillor Barry Ward, also based in the Blackrock area of the constituency.

Fine Gael does have other options for candidates on the ticket, particularly new councillors Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill and Lorraine Hall.

Both of those councillors served as Government advisers, so are well known within the higher echelons of the party.

Fine Gael is chasing two seats in the four-seat constituency but is under pressure from Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.

Former Ceann Comhairle Seán Barrett was also automatically re-elected in the 2016 general election but he is retiring on this occasion.

Ms Bailey’s case continues to be a lightning rod for negative publicity for Fine Gael and party TDs continue to distance themselves from their colleague.

Just this week, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan removed a photo featuring Ms Bailey from her social media.

Ms Madigan, the newest member of the Cabinet, has been dragged into controversy over her role in the infamous swing fall compensation case.

The internal party report found Ms Madigan, then a backbench TD, "gave initial legal advice, guidance and assisted Deputy Bailey with her Personal Injuries Assessment Board applicatio

Online Editors