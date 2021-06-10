Fine Gael Dublin Bay South candidate James Geoghegan admits he carried out polling for Lucinda Creighton as Renua member

FINE Gael by-election candidate James Geoghegan has admitted he carried out polling for Lucinda Creighton when he was a member of Renua without identifying that he was polling for the party.

As the fake polling controversy deepens, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney also confirmed on Wednesday that in the past members in his constituency surveyed voters without disclosing that they were from Fine Gael.

Cllr Geoghegan, who is running in Dublin Bay South, confirmed today that he carried out a poll for former TD and Fine Gael minister Lucinda Creighton when he was a member of Renua five years ago. He did not disclose to people he polled that he was representing Ms Creighton or the Renua party.

“In the 2016 general election, for Lucinda, I carried out a poll as a volunteer. It proved pretty accurate, she was up against it and I carried it out,” he said at a campaign event in Dublin.

“But as Minister Coveney has said and the Tánaiste has said, when it comes to Fine Gael, they’ve been very clear that this was a practice that was carried out in 2016 and it's no longer the practice.”

Mr Geoghegan said “nobody ever asked me personally when I did it: ‘Who are you representing?’ If they had asked, I wouldn’t have misrepresented my position.”

He said he polled “probably about 50 people” on the doors and claimed that nobody asked him where he was from.

“You just knock on the door and you say: ‘We're polling for this constituency in the upcoming election.’ Very few people asked, you know, who are you polling on behalf of, they didn't ask me anyway. If they had, I would have disclosed it.”

Mr Coveney described such polling as a “fairly common practice” and “there wasn’t anything sinister” about it.

“Well in my constituency certainly there were members who would have been doing survey work in the constituency, taking polling data, and I don't think that would have been uncommon, particularly in urban constituencies. We didn't set up a fake company,” he said.

He said he personally was not doing it but confirmed that members did not identify themselves as being from Fine Gael when they did this work.

“They didn’t say they were Fine Gael, that’s true and that shouldn't have happened,” he said, later adding that it could have skewed the results if the party was identified.

“I think it's important that people put their hands up and say that, that shouldn't have happened, it doesn't happen any more, polling is now done by professional polling agencies and organisations.

“But I think most political parties would have at times asked their membership, up until whatever six or seven years ago, to do survey work around their constituency to understand how people were feeling to understand people's voting intentions.

"And I don't think that is a big surprise to people, I have to say. It shouldn't have happened, it doesn't happen anymore, and that's the position and any data protection issues that were asked about as a party we'll be completely upfront about.”

Mr Coveney said it became clear that it wasn’t the professional way to do things and it should not have been happening.

“It’s important for us just to be upfront and say the way politics was conducted in constituencies, particularly urban constituencies, up until a decade ago or maybe slightly less than that wasn't as it would be expected today in terms of standards, and it was a lot looser,” Mr Coveney said.

"I'd be surprised if there was any political party at that time that wasn't doing survey work in constituencies.”

Asked if he was sorry it had happened, Mr Coveney said: “Yeah, I think so, but I think we should explain to people why it was being done. As I say there was nothing sinister here; this was about trying to respond to what constituents wanted, and trying to get accurate information, but the way in which it was done wasn’t the way it should have been done.”

Asked why his Cabinet colleague Simon Harris had described the fake polling practices by Sinn Féin as “sinister” on Newstalk on Tuesday, Mr Coveney said: “Simon isn’t in Fine Gael and politics as long as I’ve been. I can only explain what happened at different times.

“Most of this activity happened six, seven years ago and before. I think all parties should put their hands up, be totally open about what happens so we learn lessons from it, and ensure that the standards are better.”

At the same event, Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton confirmed that she did not carry out any polling in her own constituency and said it was not good practice not to use professional polling companies.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said his party “made an error” in initially claiming its did not carry out fake polls.

The Taoiseach said the original comment was “made in good faith” and was corrected when his staff realised the party had engaged in covert polling.

“As soon as people realised that prior to 2007 there had been polling by party volunteers along with external providers they contacted media,” he said.

Mr Martin said he has been “assured” by his party headquarters that they stopped the practice of members posing as independent researchers since 2007.

The Fianna Fáil leader said he never commissioned research for his own constituency.

“I think it was wrong if I am straight up and was not the correct approach but it was a practice that went on prior to 2007,” he said.